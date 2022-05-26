24-year-old man serving life term for raping minor found hanging in UP jail

Additional District Magistrate RD Pandey informed that a magisterial probe has been ordered in the matter

A 24-year-old man, who was serving life sentence for raping a minor, was found hanging in district jail's medical ward in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

The prisoner, identified as Abhishek Sharma, was found hanging on Tuesday night. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, TOI reported.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) RD Pandey informed that a magisterial probe has been ordered in the matter. Abhishek's parents have also demanded an FIR, alleging that he was "murdered".

"An inmate was found hanging inside the district jail around midnight. He had used a strip of cloth to hang himself from a ceiling fan inside the prison's medical ward," the report quoted the official as saying.

Abhishek was arrested in connection with the rape case back in January 2018. He was convicted by a POCSO court in September 2021.

"My son was a college student and was in a relationship with a girl who was 16 at that time. They both wanted to marry and had eloped together. Later, her father registered an FIR against my son and he was booked under the sections of rape, POCSO and the SC/ST Act. Her family had also threatened to kill him and I am sure they hired someone in jail for the task," TOI quoted Abhishek's father Surya Prakash Sharma as saying.

However, Pandey dismissed the allegations and said "autopsy will clear the doubts."

