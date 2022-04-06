Union Minister Nityanand Rai also informed Parliament that as per information provided by the state government, one IPS officer has been declared fugitive

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday informed that a total of 22 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been charged under various sections during the last five years for their involvement in criminal activities.

Responding to a question asked by a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha on the number of IPS officers against whom cases have been registered under various sections during the last five years, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed that criminal cases have been registered against 22 IPS officers under various sections from 2017 till March 30, 2022.

On being asked about the number of IPS officers declared fugitive in Uttar Pradesh, he informed that as per information provided by the state government, one IPS officer has been declared fugitive.

Meanwhile, a question was also asked whether it is a fact that cases of involvement in criminality amongst police force are increasing in the country and whether any study has been undertaken to ascertain the reasons for such growing tendency.

To this, Nityanand Rai informed that Police is a state subject under List-II (State List) of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. It is primarily the responsibility of the state governments and UTs to register cases of involvement in criminality in the Police force.

However, as per the data available with the National Crime Record Bureau (upto year 2020), the number of charge-sheeted cases has declined during the period from 2018 to 2020, he added.

