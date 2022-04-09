21-year-old student from Ghaziabad shot dead outside subway station in Canada

Kartik Vasudev was shot multiple times and was transported by paramedics to hospital where he later died

New Delhi: A 21-year-old student Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead at the Sherbourne subway in Canada's Toronto on Thursday.

Kartik Vasudev, who was shot multiple times, was transported by paramedics to hospital where he later died, according to Toronto Sun.

"We are shocked & distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains," the Indian Consulate tweeted.

“We are shocked & distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains.https://t.co/r4B0QJYqNJ — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) April 8, 2022

According to local media, the Toronto police responded to a report of a shooting outside the station on Glen Road at around 5 pm. After reaching the spot, officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

"We last spoke to Kartik on Thursday and he told us he was heading to work. He was a student but worked part time at a Mexican restaurant. For several hours, his phone was switched off. His cousin, who he stayed with, grew worried and informed police. News flashed that a shooting had taken place and it was then she realised Kartik is no more," The Indian Express quoted Kartik's father Jitesh Vasudeva as saying.

Kartik was pursuing global management from Seneca University and was in his first year. He shifted to Canada in January and was staying in an apartment along with his cousin.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.