2019 UPSC Civil Services prelims: Online registration to close on 18 March at 6 pm; candidates can apply at uspconline.nic.in

2019 UPSC Civil Services prelims | The online application for the 2019 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary examination will close on 18 March at 6 pm, as per the official website upsc.gov.in. Registration for the exams had begun on 19 February.

019 UPSC Civil Services prelims: Online registration to close on 18 March at 6 pm; candidates can apply at uspconline.nic.in" width="380" height="285" />

The option to pay the registration fees by cash will be de-activated by 11:59 pm on 17 March.

The UPSC Civil Services preliminary exams will be held on 2 June, 2019, to fill approximately 896 civil positions. Admit cards will be released on the official website in May 2019.

The main UPSC civil services exam will be held on 20 September and the main Indian Forest Service (IFS) exam will be held on 1 December. While the main civil services exam will be conducted over a period of five days, the main IFS exam will be held over 10 days.

Candidates can apply on the application portal website uspconline.nic.in. The online application contains two parts — the first part requires candidates to fill out basic information, and the second requires their payment details, selection of examination centre, and the submission of candidates' photographs, signature, photo identifications and declarations.

As per the official notification regarding the exam, 39 of the 896 vacancies will be reserved for people with disabilities — 8 vacancies for candidates of blindness and low vision, 11 for the deaf and hard of hearing, 15 for those with locomotor disabilities including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy, and 5 for multiple disabilities.

Applicants should note that there will be a limit to the number of candidates allotted to each of the centres, except Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.