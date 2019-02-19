UPSC Civil Services exam 2019: Application for IAS, IPS, IFS exams begins today; check important details at upsc.gov.in

The civil services examinations (CSE) notification will release on Tuesday, beginning the process of the online application process. The Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) official calendar also stated that the last date to apply for the CSE 2019 preliminary exam will be 18 March.

Candidates interested in appearing for the preliminary exam for IAS, IPS and IFS can apply on UPSC’s official website. The exam will be conducted on 2 June, 2019.

The main UPSC civil services exam will be held on 20 September and the main Indian Forest Service (IFS) exam will be held on 1 December. While the main civil services exam will be conducted over a period of five days, the main IFS exam will be held over 10 days.

Candidates that hold a graduation level degree or its equivalent from a recognised institution will be eligible for the preliminary exam.

The preliminary exam is followed by a main exam and an interview. Other details, such as exam pattern, age limit and vacancies, will be available on the UPSC website.

