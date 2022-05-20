The panel recommended that 10 policemen be tried for murder. It said the police version claiming that the accused snatched the pistol and tried to flee was 'unbelievable and not backed by evidence'

A Supreme Court-appointed probe panel on Friday said that the 2019 encounter of four gang rape and murder accused in Hyderabad was "staged."

Notably, the panel recommended that 10 policemen be tried for murder.

The panel in its report said that the accused were "deliberately fired upon."

"In our considered opinion, the accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death and with the knowledge that the firing would invariably result in the death of the deceased suspect," NDTV quoted the report as saying.

The report added that three of the accused were minors as opposed to the police version which said that they were 20-year-olds.

The committee said that the police version claiming that the accused snatched the pistol and tried to flee was "unbelievable and not backed by evidence."

In January 2022, the Justice Sirpurkar Commission constituted by the Supreme Court to investigate the encounter had submitted its report in a sealed cover to the apex court, News18 reported.

2019 Hyderabad gang rape and encounter

On 27 November 2019, a 27-year-old female veterinarian was gang raped and murdered near a toll plaza in Telangana's Shamshabad.

Her charred body was found the next day.

The four accused Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva, and Jollu Naveen were arrested based on evidence gathered from CCTV cameras and eyewitness accounts.

They were killed in an encounter on 6 December, 2019 on the crime spot.

Police said that the accused were trying to flee during the reconstruction of the crime scene.

With inputs from agencies

