2012 Delhi gangrape case: SC begins hearing convict Mukesh Singh's plea against rejection of mercy petition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing the plea of Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case, against the dismissal of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind on 17 January.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde is hearing Singh's plea. He has sought an urgent hearing on his plea against the dismissal of the mercy plea.

Appearing for Singh, senior advocate Anjana Prakash referred to judgments on death sentence and the power of the president to grant mercy.

The trial court has issued black warrants for the execution of all the four convicts – Mukesh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar – at 6 am on 1 February.

As the last-ditch attempt, Mukesh through his counsel on Monday sought an urgent hearing on his plea against dismissal of the mercy plea before the top court.

"If somebody is going to be hanged then nothing can be more urgent than this," a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said while assuring Mukesh's lawyer that his plea would be given due weightage by the mentioning officer.

"Execution case will be given top priority," said the bench, which also comprised Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

Later in the day, the mentioning officer considered the urgency of Mukesh's plea and ordered its listing before a three-judge bench comprising Justices R Bhanunathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna at 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

Mukesh had moved the mercy plea after the Supreme Court dismissed his curative petition against his conviction and death sentence. The apex court had also rejected the curative petition of another death row convict Akshay (31).

The other two convicts, Pawan (25) and Vinay, are yet to file curative petitions before the Supreme Court.

