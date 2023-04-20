2002 Naroda Gam riots case: Court acquits all 67 accused

Ahmedabad: A special court in Gujarat on Thursday acquitted all the 67 accused in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case.

The Ahmedabad-based court of S K Baxi, special judge for SIT cases, acquitted all the accused — including ex-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Maya Kodnani — in one of the major post-Godhra riots cases which was probed by a Supreme-Court appointed Special Investigation Team.

Among those acquitted are Kodnani, former VHP leader Jaydeep Patel and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.

There were a total of 86 accused persons in the matter, of which 18 died during pendency of the trial, while one was discharged earlier by the court.

(With inputs from PTI)

