20-year-old IIT-Madras student found hanging in hostel room, fourth suicide in three months
The student has been identified as 20-year-old Kedar Suresh. He was pursuing Chemical Engineering in IIT-Madras
Chennai: A second year B.Tech student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was found dead in his hostel room on Friday. Police said that they suspect it to be a case of death by suicide.
This is the fourth case of suicide in IIT-Madras this year.
The student has been identified as 20-year-old Kedar Suresh. He was a native of Madhya Pradesh and was pursuing Chemical Engineering.
His body was found hanging in his room at Cauvery Hostel. A Times of India report said that friends of Suresh informed the warden after they noticed that his room was locked for hours. The warden then alerted the police who reached at the spot and broke open the door. They them found him hanging from a ceiling fan.
“The body was taken for autopsy and a preliminary investigation is underway on the IIT Madras campus,” ANI quoted an officer of Chennai Police as saying.
The Kotturpuram police registered a case.
Student suicides in IIT-Madras
This suicide is the fourth such incident in mere three months’ time.
Earlier this month, a PhD student at IIT-Madras Sachin Kumar died by suicide in his room. He was a native of West Bengal.
On 14 March, a third-year student of IIT-Madras allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room. The 20-year-old was a resident of Andhra Pradesh
In February, a research scholar from Maharashtra died by suicide at IIT-Madras.
Keeping in mind the rise in number of suicides on campus, IIT-Madras conducted a wellness session series for its students on 19 April, 2023.
The programme has been launched by the institute to increase awareness on Mental Health and various options available to students to address as well as mitigate stress.
With inputs from agencies
A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669
