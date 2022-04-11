2 students test COVID-19 positive at school in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, offline classes suspended

Of the two students who tested COVID-19 positive, one studies in Class 3, while another is in Class 9 of St. Francis School, Indirapuram

Two students of a private school in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, Uttar Pradesh, have tested positive for COVID-19. After the infection was reported in pupils, the school has been shut for three days.

News agency ANI reported school administration saying that classes will continue in online mode till the school remains closed for the next three days.

According to a report by Zee News, of the two students who tested COVID-19 positive, one studies in Class 3, while another is in Class 9 of St. Francis School, Indirapuram.

"As three positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in our school, the School Management has decided to suspend the offline classes for the next two days (11th April and 12th April, 2022), we will continue imparting education through online classes, during these days," St. Francis School, Indirapuram Principal Rony Thomas informed parents about the decision of the school after two students were tested COVID-19 positive.

The incident came to fore after the family of the two students were contacted. Both the children were not attending offline classes for the past three days.

A report by Times Now said the school has asked parents of all students to monitor their children before sending them back for offline classes.

All those who are eligible for vaccination have been advised to take their dose at the earliest. Also, parents have been asked to educate their children on constantly adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Parents have been advised not to send their children to school if he/she shows any symptoms of COVID-19 or is unwell. They have been asked to inform school regarding it.

COVID-19 vaccination for children have started, but there is still no vaccine available for children below 12 years. Also, with the country reporting less number of new COVID-19 cases, schools across the country have started reopening and holding offline classes.

Meanwhile, India has reported 861 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry informed on Monday morning. With the new infections, the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country has now risen to 4,30,36,132.

There are currently 11,058 active COVID-19 cases in the country, the ministry reported.

