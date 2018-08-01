You are here:
2 injured as three-storey building collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur; fourth such incident in July

India FP Staff Aug 01, 2018 08:58:12 IST

A three-storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Tuesday morning, leaving at least two people injured. Immediately after the building collapse, a cloud of dust smoke engulfed the area as people ran away from the site.

However, it is unclear at the moment if the building collapsed due to heavy rains being received by the state over the last few days, India Today reported.

Dozens have died in Uttar Pradesh due to incessant rains. In Greater Noida, a multi-storey building had caved in on Sunday, while two more incidents of building collapse were reported from Ghaziabad in the last two weeks. Two people were killed and eight were injured, when an under-construction five-storey building collapsed in Ghaziabad's Dasna Masuri area on 22 July.

In February too, an under-construction building collapsed in the Jajmau area of Kanpur, killing at least eight people and leaving several injured.

Meanwhile, as rains continue to wreak havoc in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed district officials to ensure that people affected by rains receive immediate relief.


