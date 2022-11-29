2.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi, third in 20 days

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 occurred 8 km west of New Delhi at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, the National Center for Seismology said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 29-11-2022, 21:30:10 IST, Lat: 28.61 & Long: 77.12, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 8km W of New Delhi, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/yX8dmXeqi4@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/VEJ02OFIFt — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 29, 2022

Tremors were felt across the national Capital. This is at least the third earthquake to hit Delhi in the last 20 days.

On 9 November, tremors were felt in and around Delhi after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal.

