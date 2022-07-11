1993 Mumbai blasts: 'Centre bound to release gangster Abu Salem on completion of 25-year jail term,' says SC
Salem in his plea had said his sentence could not exceed 25 years as per a solemn assurance given by India to Portugal for his extradition in 2002
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that the Centre is bound to honour its commitment to Portugal and release gangster Abu Salem on completion of his 25-year sentence in the 1993 Mumbai blast case.
"On the appellant completing 25 years of sentence, the Central Government is bound to advise the President of India for exercise of powers under Article 72 of the Constitution of India and to release the appellant in terms of the national commitment as well as the principle based on the comity of courts," LiveLaw quoted the SC as saying.
On 25 February, 2015, a special TADA court had awarded life imprisonment to Salem in another case for murdering Mumbai-based builder Pradeep Jain in 1995 along with his driver Mehndi Hassan.
Salem, also a convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case, was extradited from Portugal on 11 November, 2005, after a prolonged legal battle.
With inputs from agencies
