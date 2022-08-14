Uttar Pradesh ATS said Saifullah used social media platforms including Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Club House to keep in touch with individuals across the border

New Delhi: The anti-terrorist squad of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative Habibul Islam, also known as (aka) Saifullah from Kanpur.

According to UP ATS, 19-year-old Saifullah used social media platforms including Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Club House to keep in touch with individuals across the border.

A report by Times of India quoted Additional Director General (ADG) Naveen Arora saying that Saifullah was held after the arrest of Nadeem who was delegated the task of eliminating former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

On Friday, Mohammed Nadeem was arrested from Saharanpur.

"While scanning the mobile phone seized from the possession of Saifullah, sleuths found chats and voice messages from listed JeM operatives and members of Pakistan and Afghanistan based terror organisations were also found, some of which date back to 2018," the ADG said.

He further said that Saifullah was planning to visit Pakistan to take training at JeM camps.

Saifullah created virtual to propagate videos of extremist ideology

A report by The Week mentioned ATS saying that Saifullah specialised in creating fake virtual identities for the terror outfits based in Pakistan and Afghanistan through which they were able to hide their digital footprints and penetrate social media using Whatsapp, Telegram and Facebook.

The report quoted its sources saying that Saifullah was in touch with terrorists based in both countries through social media apps and specialised in creating virtual Ids to recruit youth, and propagate and share videos of extremist ideology to spread terror

He had allegedly created at least 50 virtual Ids which were being used by the global terror outfits based in the Pakistan and Afghanistan.

It is worth mentioning that the arrest of Saifullah is the third big catch by the ATS in the past five days. Earlier an ISIS linked operative Subauddin, who was planning an IED strike ahead of Independence Day, was arrested from Azamgarh.

Subauddin was an active member of a Telegram channel where ISIS operatives came in contact with him and he tried to lure more youth to join him.

With inputs from agencies

