185 people held in Pune for violence during Maharashtra bandh, booked under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act

India Press Trust of India Aug 10, 2018 15:45:51 IST

Pune: At least 185 people, including five women, were arrested in connection with incidents of vandalism and violence in Pune city during the bandh called by Maratha groups over their demand for reservation for the community in government jobs and education, police said on Friday.

They added that some of the protesters hurled stones at the police personnel in the Chandani Chowk area of the city during the stir on Thursday.

In another incident, some miscreants went on a rampage after the conveners of the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) submitted a memorandum of demands to District Collector Naval Kishor Ram. They damaged the main gate of the administrative building at the collector's office, broke the security cabin's glass and some bulbs.

According to the police, the miscreants did not leave the building premises till late evening and were detained after a mild lathi-charge. "While 83 people were arrested in connection with the Chandani Chowk stone-pelting incident, 81 others, including five women, were arrested for the vandalism at the collector's office. Besides, 21 others were arrested for sporadic incidents," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shivaji Bodkhe said. He added that those arrested were "outside elements", who had sneaked into the agitation and resorted to violence.

All the arrested accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.


