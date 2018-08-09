Maharashtra Bandh Latest Updates: Demonstrators hold sit-in protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Baramati on Thursday, according to News18. Pawar had earlier said that the Maharashtra government should not tamper with existing quotas while deciding the Maratha community's demands. "The reservation for SC, ST and OBC (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class) should not be touched," he said.
Maharashtra is bracing for a day-long shutdown on Thursday called by an umbrella organisation of pro-quota Maratha groups, with the authorities ordering closure of schools and colleges in some areas fearing violence.
The 'bandh' is being organised despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assurances that his government was working on providing reservation to the Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions, one that is legally sustainable. Fadnavis had sought time till November to take steps with regard to the quota.
On the eve of the bandh, senior minister Chandrakant Patil said today that "nothing can be done" on their demand till 15 November. The state police has said it will make maximum deployment of its personnel as also the central forces requisitioned so as to maintain the law and order. Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, have been demanding 16 percent reservation.
The community members had earlier taken out silent marches across the state to highlight their demands, prominent among them being that of reservation. The agitation, however, turned violent after a 27-year-old protester jumped to his death in Godavari river near Aurangabad on 23 July.
A number of places, especially Koparkhairane and Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, had witnessed violence during the Maratha quota stir late last month. Around 20 policemen, including eight officers, were injured in stone-pelting by protesters at Kopar Khairane and Kalamboli. A protester, injured in the violence in Navi Mumbai, had succumbed to his injuries.
According to the police, between 18 and 27 July, 276 cases of violence were registered across the state during the quota agitation. There were incidents of stone pelting at over 250 places and 198 incidents of arson, he said. Public and private property worth more than Rs 4.5 crore was damaged within those 10 days, a police official said.
The Bombay High Court had on Tuesday urged the Maratha community members to refrain from resorting to violence or committing suicide over their demand for reservation in government jobs and education. The HC was hearing a PIL filed by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, seeking quota and directions to the backward classes commission to submit its recommendations to the state on entitlement of such quota expeditiously.
A senior police official said the peaceful protests would be allowed but there would be a heavy deployment of security personnel, especially in sensitive pockets where violence had taken place during the agitation earlier. The Union Home Ministry has provided additional security forces to the state. "We are appealing people not to take law into their hands and not to believe any kinds of rumours," he said. "We had demanded 15 companies. But the Centre has sent seven companies — six of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and one company of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)," the official said.
There would be videographing of protests. These videos and CCTV footage will help police identify criminals and mischief-mongers who may try to take advantage and indulge in violence, the official said.
Sakal Maratha Samaj leader Jadhavrao said, "We are also making an appeal to the Maratha youths to stay away from violence. We will not indulge in any aggressive protest and there will be no damage to public properties." A number of people from the community had earlier committed suicide in support of the quota demand.
"We have given a call for a peaceful agitation. We have no intention to cause a contempt of court. The coordinators of Maratha morcha from Navi Mumbai can participate in the agitation in Mumbai," Jadhavrao said.
He alleged that Fadnavis was talking to only a handful of Marathas and trying to create confusion within the community. "Fadnavis should give a time-bound programme for giving quota to the community on his letterhead and we will withdraw our agitation," Jadhavrao said.
Demands of the Maratha groups:
1. OBC status and reservation in jobs and education: The bandh is being organised despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assurances that his government was working on providing reservation to the Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions, one that is legally sustainable. The Marathas are demanding for 16 percent reservation, along with the Other Backward Classes (OBC) tag.
2. Changes to SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act: The groups are also protesting the misuse of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989 and want it to be stopped. The act provides a legal protection to SC and ST population against caste-based atrocities.
Apart from this, the groups alos want unconditional waiver of all farm loans, expdetion of 2016 Maratha girl's rape trial, and a waiver on fees of poor Maratha students.
Stone pelting reported from Pune
Incidents of stone pelting are being reported from Somwar Peth in Pune, as per News18. In Maharashtra, protesters blocked roads in Budhgaon in Sangli, while in Mumbai, shops remained closed in Ghatkopar.
Agitators hold sit-in protest outside Sharad Pawar's residence
Demonstrators hold sit-in protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Baramati on Thursday, according to News18. Pawar had earlier said that the Maharashtra government should not tamper with existing quotas while deciding the Maratha community's demands. "The reservation for SC, ST and OBC (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class) should not be touched," he said.
7,000 policemen deployed in Pune
Over 7,000 police personnel have been deployed in Pune city, along with some companies of the State Reserve Police Force and Rapid Action Force, to maintain law and order, Pune Commissioner of Police Venkatesham K said.
Protesters outside Mumbai collector's office in Bandra
Maratha Kranti Morcha agitators sat outside the Mumbai Suburban Collector's office in Bandra (East). Nanasaheb Kute, convener of the Morcha in Mumbai had earlier said, “We have decided to hold a sit-in protest outside the office of the Mumbai Suburban Collector in Bandra (East). It will be a peaceful protest from 11 am to 2 pm with protesters wearing black badges. Then, we will hand over a letter containing our demands to the collector and leave."
Shops shut in Sangli due to bandh
Shutters of shops were down in Maharashtra's Sangli during the statewide bandh on Thursday.
Protective shields put outside BEST buses
According to The Indian Express, BEST officials said that they would put up protective shields on bus windows as a precautionary measure. "“We will impose diversion on the routes or cancel services if the situation worsens,” Hanumant Gophane, BEST public relations officer said.
Given permission to protest in Vidhan Bhawan premises, claims Shiv Sena MLA
Shiv Sena MLA from Kolhapur, Prakash Abitkar, claimed on Wednesday night that he had sought permission of the state Assembly Speaker to hold an agitation in the Vidhan Bhawan premises in Mumbai today to extend support to the Maratha community's demand for reservation. However, it was not clear whether he was granted the permission.
Schools shut in Navi Mumbai
Schools in Navi Mumbai are shut for morning and afternoon sessions, despite the township being excluded from the bandh, reported The Indian Express. The education department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation declared a holiday. However, no such announcements have been made in Mumbai and its suburbs.
Protesters in Sangli during Maharashtra bandh
Members of the Maratha community can be seen staging a protest in Sangli during the statewide bandh on Thursday.
500 RPF officials posted along Central Railway line
According to The Indian Express, 500 Railway Protection Force and 200 Government Railway Police officials have been posted on Thursday on the Central Railway line. They, as per the report are posted at Igatpuri, Kalyan, Kasara, Thane, Ghansoli, Kurla and Ghatkopar stations.
State-run transport partially suspended in Osmanabad and Buldhana districts
A pro-quota group in Latur blocked roads from midnight and disrupted the vehicular movement. There were similar protests in Nashik, Buldhana and Solapur districts where agitators blocked roads in some areas on Thursday morning, police officials said.
The state-run public transport services have been partially suspended in Osmanabad and Buldhana districts to avoid any damage as protesters had targeted buses in the previous round of agitation last month.
Protesters distribute roses to shopkeepers to keep their shops shut
In a unique form of protest, Maratha agitators in Mumbai's Mankhurd area distributed roses to shopkeepers in the area as an incentive to keep their establishments shut for the day as part of the state-wide bandh.
Police deployment seen outside collector office in Bandra
The police appealed to activists to hold protests in a peaceful manner and not take law into their hands, a senior police official told PTI.
Public transport services affected in Satara, petrol pumps closed
In Satara, no state transport buses were running on Thursday and all vehicles were parked at the central bus stand. All petrol pumps and vegetable markets were also closed in Satara.
Supply of vegetables affected in parts of state
Though Navi Mumbai has been excluded from the bandh, the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in the densely populated township has decided to remain shut on Thursday.
Even as Maratha groups have excluded essential services from the bandh purview, the supply of vegetables was affected in some parts of the state, including Mumbai, APMC officials said. A vegetable seller in Mumbai's Dadar area said the bandh was not forced on them, but they had voluntarily shut down business for the day in support of the cause, reported PTI.
Protesters disrupt road traffic in Maharashtra over Maratha quota stir
Maratha agitators disrupted road traffic in some parts of Maharashtra today as part of their statewide protests over the reservation demand. Protesters halted buses and other vehicles on roads in Latur, Jalna, Solapur and Buldhana districts, officials told PTI.
State buses not plying in Pune
State buses in Pune are reportedly not plying today, as a precautionary measure to the Maharashtra bandh called by pro-Maratha groups. Between 18-27 July, Property, including both public and private, worth more than Rs 4.5 crore was damaged within those 10 days.
Heavy police presence in Chembur
No holiday for civic-run schools, says BMC control room
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has denied it has declared a holiday for municipal-run schools, but said principals have the right to declare holidays for individual schools.
Schools and colleges in Mumbai remain open, private schools announce holiday
Government-run schools and colleges in state capital Mumbai are open, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also not announced a holiday for civic workers. However, several private schools in the city have announced a holiday for their students.
Western Railway services running smoothly
As per the latest update, Western Railway services are functioning normally in Mumbai, despite the day-long pro-Maratha shutdown across Maharashtra.
Videos, CCTV to aid in indentifying 'mischief-mongers', says home ministry
There would be videographing of the Maratha protests. These videos and CCTV footage will help police identify criminals and mischief-mongers who may try to take advantage and indulge in violence, a Union home ministry official said.
Internet services suspended in Pune district
As precautionary measure to avoid violence during the pro-Maratha shutdown in Maharashtra, internet services have been suspended in seven tehsils of Pune district: Shirur, Khed, Baramati, Junnar, Maval, Daund and Bhor, reported ANI.
Companies in Chakan MIDC area shut today
In view of the bandh, a majority of the commercial units in the Chakan industrial area have also decided to remain closed on Thursday. "There are over 1,000 companies in the Chakan MIDC area and majority of them have decided keep their plants and firms shut," Chakan police station's senior inspector Santosh Girigosavi said.
Commercial establishments shut in Mumbai's Dadar
At Dadar market in Mumbai, commercial establishments are shut, with no vegetable vendors in the area, reported CNN-News18. However, public transportation services are running smoothly right now in the city.
2,200 policemen, 900 home guards deployed across state
According to ANI, 2,200 policemen, 900 home guards , three SRPF companies, one RAF company, 20 striking platoons have been deployed in Pune in light of the statewide protest called by Maratha Kranti Morcha over demand for Maratha reservation, said SP Pune Rural Sandip Patil.
Nothing can be done on Maratha quota till 15 November, says revenue minister
On the eve of the bandh, senior minister Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday that "nothing can be done" on their demand till 15 November. Nothing can be done till November 15, the deadline for submission of the report by the Maharashtra State Commission for the Backward Classes which has been tasked with coming up with a time-bound programme on implementing quota for the Maratha community, Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said.
Sit-in organised outside collector's office in Mumbai's Bandra
Another pro-Maratha organisation, Maratha Kranti Morcha, also announced a sit-in outside the Mumbai Suburban Collector's office in Bandra (East). Nanasaheb Kute, convener of the Morcha in Mumbai said, “We have decided to hold a sit-in protest outside the office of the Mumbai Suburban Collector in Bandra (East). It will be a peaceful protest from 11 am to 2 pm with protesters wearing black badges. Then, we will hand over a letter containing our demands to the collector and leave."
AIKS to protest from Churchgate to Hutatma Chowk
The All India Kisan Sabha has organised a protest from Churchgate Railway Station to Hutatma Chowk and a 'jail bharo aandolan' at 5 pm on Thursday as well. "The protest is against the BJP government's anti-labour, Dalit and tribal policies," said general secretary of Mumbai unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, PM Vartak.
Schools, commercial units to remain shut in Pune
Schools and colleges as well as plants of several companies will remain shut in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday in view of the bandh called by the Maratha organisations over their reservation demand.
Collector Naval Kishore Ram in an order issued in Pune said there could be road blockades and processions tomorrow and the possibility of stone-pelting on vehicles and arson cannot be ruled out. Therefore, schools and colleges have been asked to remain closed and an advisory has been issued in this connection, the order said.
276 cases of violence registered 18-27 July
According to the police, between 18 and 27 July, 276 cases of violence were registered across the state during the quota agitation. There were incidents of stone pelting at over 250 places and 198 incidents of arson, an official said. Property, including both public and private, worth more than Rs 4.5 crore was damaged within those 10 days, a police official said.
No effect of bandh seen in Mumbai yet
While the state police has said it will make maximum deployment of its personnel to maintain the law and order, the effects of the Maharashtra shutdown is yet to be seen in Mumbai.
Demands of the Maratha groups:
1. OBC status and reservation in jobs and education: The bandh is being organised despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assurances that his government was working on providing reservation to the Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions, one that is legally sustainable. The Marathas are demanding for 16 percent reservation, along with the Other Backward Classes (OBC) tag.
2. Changes to SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act: The groups are also protesting the misuse of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989 and want it to be stopped. The act provides a legal protection to SC and ST population against caste-based atrocities.
Apart from this, the groups alos want unconditional waiver of all farm loans, expdetion of 2016 Maratha girl's rape trial, and a waiver on fees of poor Maratha students.
IndiGo Airlines issues travel advisory
As a precaution to the day-long shutdown in Maharashtra, private air-carrier IndiGo tweeted: "Due to the planned #Bandh in #Maharashtra, we are anticipating transport disruptions. Passengers are advised to keep extra time in hand while travelling to/from the airport."
Colleges to remain shut in Latur, Hingoli, Parbhani, Nanded
Colleges in Marathwada's Latur, Hingoli, Parbhani and Nanded will remain shut today in view of the Maharashtra bandh, called by pro-Maratha groups. According to CNN-News18, some private schools in Mumbai have also announced that they will not be working today.
Bandh called over demand for 16% quota for Marathas
The bandh is being organised despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assurances that his government was working on providing reservation to the Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions, one that is legally sustainable.
Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 percent of the state's population, have been demanding 16 percent reservation. The community members had earlier taken out silent marches across the state to highlight their demands, prominent among them being that of reservation.
Bandh from 8 am to 6 pm
Amol Jadhavrao, a leader of Sakal Maratha Samaj said, "It will be a peaceful protest from 8 am to 6 pm. I appeal to my fellow Maratha youths to desist from committing suicides. It is not going to help the community and its cause."
Navi Mumbai exempt from bandh
Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella body of Maratha groups, on Wednesday said the bandh would be observed across Maharashtra, except Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. "It will be a state-wide bandh, excluding Navi Mumbai. All the essential services, schools and colleges have been excluded from the bandh," Amol Jadhavrao, a leader of Sakal Maratha Samaj told reporters.
"Due to some sensitive issues, we have decided not to observe the bandh in Navi Mumbai," he said.
6 companies of RAF, one each of CISF, SRPF deployed in sensitive areas
The Maharashtra government has deployed six companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF), one company each of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) at sensitive locations, the official said.
Home Guard personnel are also being deployed to assist the police at various places, he said. Maximum number of local police personnel will be deployed across the metro cities and at sensitive locations in Aurangabad rural, Pune rural and western Maharashtra, he said.
Elaborate security arrangements ahead of bandh
Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of today's Maharashtra bandh called by the pro-quota Maratha organisations, a senior police official said. The protests held by Maratha groups last month had witnessed large-scale violence and arson in various parts of the state.