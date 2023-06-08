All of 16, girl ‘raped’ ‘murdered’ in her own house in Lucknow’s Indiranagar, accused Shahid held

Even as the Sakshi murder case from Delhi continues to make headlines, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by one Shahid inside the victim’s house Wednesday in Lucknow.

Accused Shahid was arrested Thursday.

Police told Firstpost that the two—victim and the accused—knew each other as was evidenced by their call records that the police have accessed.

According to the police, the incident is from Wednesday when the parents of the victim found her body hanging, her clothes in tatters inside their two-storey house in Indira Nagar.

According to the victim’s mother, the girl was alone at home while both parents were at work. At 4:30 pm, they returned home, but the mother saw Shahid running out of their house.

Since the man decamping from the house was a stranger, they hurried inside only to find their daughter’s lifeless body hanging. Parents have also alleged that her clothes were in tatters, that she was raped and, subsequently, murdered.

SHO Indiranagar told Firstpost that the body was immediately sent for autopsy and on the basis of a written complaint by the parents, a case under IPC section 376 (Rape) and 302 (Murder) had been lodged.

Following a preliminary investigation, the police managed to nab the accused.

DCP North Syed Qasim Abdi, told local reporters that a panel of doctors will conduct an on-camera autopsy of the girl to ascertain the circumstances of her death.

“Relevant action will be taken on the basis of the autopsy report,” he said, adding that the juvenile accused is being interrogated.

Investigating officers have revealed that relevant call records between the suspect and the deceased girl have been found, based on which interrogation of the accused was underway.

