16-year-old girl gang-raped inside moving car in Delhi; three arrested

The victim, who is a Class 10 student, was kidnapped from near her home, police officials said

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped inside a moving car in Delhi, Delhi Police officials said.

According to a NDTV report, the victim, who is a Class 10 student, was kidnapped from near her home. The incident reportedly went unnoticed as the accused drove the car for about 44 kms from Delhi's Vasant Vihar to Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

All the three accused, aged 23, 25 and 35, have been arrested.

The girl, in her statement, informed police that she met two of the accused men at Vasant Vihar market in the evening after she returned from a friend's home on 6 July.

She said that they roamed around the market for a while after which they called another person, who brought a car with him. Later on, the accused spiked her drink and took her into the car, the girl alleged.

They later raped her and also beat her up as the car was being driven around the city. The accused even made a video as they committed the crime, reports stated.

