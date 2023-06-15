16-year-old girl from Maharashtra dances for 'five days straight' to break world record
Srushti performed the Kathak dance style. She began her dance marathon on the morning of 29 May, and continued until the afternoon of 3 June
A 16-year-old girl has broken the record for the longest dance marathon. Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, who hails from Latur, Maharashtra, danced for ‘five days straight’.
According to the Guinness World Records, “Srushti Sudhir Jagtap has broken the record for the longest dance marathon by an individual, with a time of 127 hours.”
The previous record was set by a Nepalese dancer Bandana Nepal, who danced for 126 hours.
The dance marathon by Srushti took place in the college’s auditorium. The Guinness World Records Official Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar stated that the auditorium was “jam packed with supporters” as she danced.
“There were moments of her being too tired, but her parents were by her side all the time, spraying her face with water to keep her fresh. Very impressive performance overall,” said Swapnil.
Srushti performed the Kathak dance style. She began her dance marathon on the morning of 29 May, and continued until the afternoon of 3 June, and later slept for an entire day.
The rules of the marathon states that the participant’s feet must be moving to the music at all the times.
Srushti was trained by her grandfather, Baban Mane, who taught her Yoga Nidra, a form of guided meditation also known as ‘yogic sleep’. She prepared for her record attempt for 15 months. She states that the reason to break the record was to represent India through dance.
With inputs from agencies
