16 Indian Army jawans martyred in Sikkim accident

Gangtok: In a tragic incident, 16 soldiers of the Indian Army were killed and four others were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in skidded down a mountain in Sikkim on Friday.

The ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-truck convoy that was traveling from Chatten to Thangu when it met with an accident at Zema in northern Sikkim.

“A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated. Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

“Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,” Rajnath Singh said in a statement on Twitter.

