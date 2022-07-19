15% of pilots in India are women, says Centre

Union Minister VK Singh said the Ministry of Civil Aviation and its associated organisations have taken steps to increase the number of pilots in the country, both women and men

New Delhi: Union Minister and former Army Chief General (retired) VK Singh informed Parliament that 15 per cent of pilots in India are women.

His reply was in response to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Subhas Chandra Bose Pilli, who had asked for details of the steps taken by Government to increase women pilots in the country.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation and its associated organisations have taken steps to increase the number of pilots in the country, both women and men. These include issuing award letters by Airports Authority of India for nine new Flying Training Organisations (FTO) slots at five airports namely Belagavi, Jalgaon, Kalaburagi, Khajuraho and Lilabari in the first phase and six more FTO slots at five airports in the second phase namely Bhavnagar, Hubballi, Kadapa, Kishangarh and Salem," the Union Minister said.

"These measures are likely to enhance the flying hours at FTOs and the number of Commercial Pilot Licenses issued per annum. In addition, the Women in Aviation International (WAI) - India Chapter conducts many awareness programs across the country in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, industry and leading women aviation professionals, with special focus on young schoolgirls, especially from low income families.

"Globally, according to the International Society of Women Airline Pilots, around 5 per cent of pilots are women. In India, the share of women pilots is significantly higher - at around 15 per cent," he added.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Monday (18 July) and will continue till 12 August. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

