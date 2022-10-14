Exactly a decade ago, on 14 October, when the space shuttle Endeavour rolled into its ultimate resting spot at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, its 123 million-mile journey came to an end. The shuttle had to navigate around trees and street lamps throughout the 12-mile journey from the Los Angeles International Airport to the research centre, which took more than two days. In some situations, the Endeavour’s self-propelled mobile transporter, which could swivel the shuttle 360 degrees, helped the huge white spacecraft weave its way around the obstructions, but in others, dozens of trees were felled and traffic signs were taken down to make room for the shuttle.

On the same day in 2007, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, an American reality television show which was based on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, made its debut on the E! Cable network. The Kardashian sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé, as well as their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, featured in the series. It also included their parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner and their brother Rob. Since its release, it has received negative reviews. However, several critics praised the family’s prosperity and hailed the reality series as a “guilty pleasure.” Despite the initial unfavourable reviews, the show managed to draw numerous viewers and win a lot of audience awards.

On 14 October, Baptist minister and social activist Martin Luther King Jr. became the then-youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize when he was awarded the honour in 1964 at the age of 35. He was immensely praised for his work in social justice and civil rights. After coming to know his selection, the great man declared that he will donate the $54,123 award money for the advancement of the civil rights movement.

Here are some other note-worthy events that occurred on this day:

In 1908, the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit TigersIn in order to earn the team’s second World Series championship. Although, they had to wait for their third triumph until 2016.

In 1926, Winnie-the-Pooh, a children’s book about the exploits of a honey-loving bear and his companions, including Eeyore and Piglet, was brought out by English writer A.A. Milne.

In 1943, 300 Jewish workers at the Sobibor extermination camp in Nazi-occupied Poland revolted. This resulted in the deaths of numerous SS supervisors and Ukrainian guards, many prisoners, and the ultimate collapse of the camp.

In 1947, Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier by using the NACA programme. He did this by flying the experimental Bell X-1 at Mach 1 at a height of 45,000 ft (13,700 m), for which he was awarded the Collier and Mackay trophies in 1948.

In 1994, the 1988 Nobel Prize winner for literature Naguib Mahfouz, was stabbed multiple times in the neck in his Cairo apartment by Islamic extremists. The then 82-year-old managed to survive.

