13-year-old girl conspires to kill mother for THIS reason

A 45-year-old woman from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, sought assistance from a women’s helpline after discovering that her teenage daughter had harmful intentions towards her due to a dispute over a mobile phone.

The woman had taken her 13-year-old daughter’s mobile phone. As a result, the daughter’s behavior took a negative turn, with attempts made to harm her parents. The woman contacted the helpline and expressed her concerns, sharing that she had discovered insecticide powder in the sugar container and frequent spills of cleaning liquid on the bathroom floor.

The report from Times of India stated that a counselor from the 181 women helpline revealed that the teenage girl had desired for her parents to consume the insecticide powder or slip on the bathroom floor, thereby causing harm to them.

The parents revealed that their daughter had become excessively attached to her mobile phone, spending long hours during the night watching social media reels or chatting with friends. This addiction to her phone had adversely affected both her academic performance and social life.

Falguni Patel, the Abhayam helpline coordinator told TOI that this is not a one-off case with the helpline. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, they would receive around 3-4 calls each day, which have now tripled in the last several years. Now, they receive around 12-15 calls each day.

With inputs from agencies

