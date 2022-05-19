12-year-old Sonu Kumar is the centre of attention in Bihar; here’s why politicos are lining up to help him

The Class 6 boy complained to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a recent event about poor education in his school and his 'alcoholic' father

Since Saturday, all the attention in Bihar politics has been focussed on a 12-year-old boy.

As Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was visiting his ancestral village of Kalyan Bigaha in Nalanda district over the weekend, Sonu Kumar made his move.

As per News18, the boy, who had made previous attempts at meeting the chief minister, managed to get his attention.

"Sir, I need your support for my education. My father does not help me," said Sonu.

Bihar| Sonu Kumar, a class 6 student urged CM Nitish Kumar during his Nalanda visit to provide him with quality education "I requested CM to provide me with quality education. My father does not give me enough money for studies as he spends all of it on alcohol" the student said

The chief minister's facial expression changed quickly from bemusement to grave concern and he ordered the officials accompanying him to listen to the grievances of the child. Vaibhav Srivastava, the deputy development commissioner who is officiating as the District Collector, heard intently the story of the child, accompanied by a village elder who vouched for the boy's "meritoriousness".

Later, he narrated his story to the news bite hungry journalists with a poise remarkable for his tender age.

"I study at a government school. The teaching standards are pathetic. My mathematics teacher ha problem with numbers and cannot manage basic English," said Sonu. The boy said he aspired to become a high-rank officer, maybe even an IAS, but the poor standard of education and apathy of his family came in his way. "My father sells dairy items for a living. But he could not care less about my education. Whatever he earns he squanders on liquor and toddy," claimed the child, in what could be an embarrassment for the chief minister's much-touted prohibition drive.

The boy, who himself studies in Class 6, claimed that he was already giving tuitions to those junior to him to support himself.

The video of the interaction soon went viral on social media. Many applauded Sonu’s courage and eloquence, some others expressed optimism that Sonu would get a chance to realise his potential, while others slammed the state of primary education in Bihar.

Politicos line up to support Sonu

Meanwhile, politicians have lined up to support Sonu. Former chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, an ally of Kumar’s JDU, met Sonu and promised admission in Navoday School and Rs 2,000 per month stipend until he matriculates.

मुख्य मंत्री के समक्ष हिम्मत के साथ अपनी बात रखने वाले सोनू से उसके गाँव में जाकर मुलाक़ात की ।नवोदय विद्यालय में नामांकन होगा ।प्रति माह २ हज़ार रुपए उसके खाते में मैट्रिक तक सहयोग करूँगा।

As per News18, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on a video call with Sonu similarly suffered an embarrassing moment.

When asked if he'd become a doctor or engineer, Sonu replied he'd become IAS. “When I will come under the government, you would work under me as an IAS,” Yadav replied.

“Sir I cannot work under somebody,” Sonu responded.

It was reported that Tej Pratap immediately disconnected the call after this reply.

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood also chimed in, vowing to support Sonu’s education and make arrangements for his stay at a hostel.

सोनू ने सोनू की सुन ली भाई 😂

स्कूल का बस्ता बांधिए❣️

आपकी पूरी शिक्षा और हॉस्टल की व्यवस्था हो गयी है🙏

सोनू ने सोनू की सुन ली भाई 😂

स्कूल का बस्ता बांधिए❣️

आपकी पूरी शिक्षा और हॉस्टल की व्यवस्था हो गयी है🙏

IDEAL INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC SCHOOL BIHTA (PATNA)

‘Not tutored’

Spreaking to The Print, Sonu rebuffed claims that he was somehow 'tutored' for his interaction with Kumar.

“I wanted to meet the CM and make an appeal. Nobody’s tutored me."

The Print reported that Sonu's father is staying out of the limelight as he fears arrest under the state’s draconian prohibition law.

‘Sorry state of education’

NK Choudhary, a former professor of economics, told The Printthe interaction has highlighted the sorry state of government education in Bihar.

“Modiji (Sushil Modi) is capable of getting Sonu admitted to Harvard University,” Choudhary said. “But that doesn’t solve the real problem. There are thousands of children talented like Sonu who deserve a better education than they get in government schools.”

Diwakar told the government that when the Kumar regime began bringing students into the school system, they did away with the filtering process.

“The government made the local mukhiya the appointing authority. There were massive irregularities as mukhiyas took bribes for appointments.”

That led to decline in the quality of education, Choudhary contended.

UNESCO in a 2021 report estimated that 2.2 lakh positions remain vacant in government schools. Of these, 89 percent of positions are in rural areas.

