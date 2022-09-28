On Lata’s birth anniversary, PM Modi hails crossing named after iconic singer in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary and said he was glad that a crossing was being named after her in the temple town of Ayodhya.

The prime minister shared a special relationship with the legendary singer and was one of the first to attend her funeral when she passed away on 6 February, 2022 after battling prolonged illness. Sharing a nostalgic tweet PM Modi said, “Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall…the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons.”

Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall…the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate a crossing named after Mangeshkar in the holy city of Ayodhya—believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. Called Lata Chowk, the crossing is being touted as a gift to her plethora of fans by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

A 40-foot-long Veena has been installed at the crossing as a tribute to the singer. It weighs around 14 tonnes. The replica of the musical instrument was designed by an artist called Ram Sutar in about two months.

There will also be an exhibition of Lata Mangeskar's paintings in Ram Katha Park as part of the inauguration ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was originally going to inaugurate the Chowk, will address the people gathered for the inauguration through a video message during the event.

This is the singer’s 93rd birth anniversary. Among India’s legendary artists, she remains one of the most popular as well as among those who have won the highest- number of civilian awards bestowed by the Indian government. She is the recipient of Bharat Ratna—India’s highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan to name just a few.

