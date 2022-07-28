11-year-old girl repeatedly gang-raped for a month in Nagpur; nine arrested
Police cracked the gang-rape case while investigating the murder of a person named Shubham Damdu
Nagpur: In a horrifying incident, an 11-year-old girl was gang-raped multiple times for almost a month in Maharashtra's Nagpur.
According to a report in TOI, the Umred Police cracked the case while investigating a murder and arrested nine persons. The accused raped the minor girl between 19 June and 15 July.
On 19 June, one Roshan Kargawar and his friend Gajanan Murskar took the victim, living in their neighbourhood, to their home for some domestic work promising her payment. However, they later raped her, police stated.
Police cracked the case after they started investigating the murder of a person named Shubham Damdu. Roshan and his accomplice, Badal, had allegedly murdered Shubham over a gold ring. They were arrested from Akola railway station, the report stated.
In police custody, Roshan told police about his involvement in raping the minor girl.
Besides Roshan and Gajanan, the other accused have been identified as Premadas Gathibandhe, Govinda Nate, Saurabh alias Karan Rithe, Nitesh Fukat, Rakesh Mahakalkar, Pradyumna Karutkar and Nikhil alias Pinku Narule.
“Roshan and Gajanan took turns to rape the girl. They bought her silence with Rs 300 after threatening her,” police said. Roshan, who knew the girl, used to call her home many times. Few days ago, Gajanan and Premadas took her to Roshan’s house, where the other seven accused joined them to rape her.
