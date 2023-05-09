11-year-old Andhra girl sails through Class 10 board examination with 566 marks
An 11-year-old child prodigy in Mathematics has recently been hogging headlines after she passed Class 10 exams scoring 566 marks. Chirra Anagha Lakshmi, who hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, was allowed to take the public exams by Praveen Prakash, School Education Department Principal Secretary.
Lakshmi is daughter to Chirra Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Satya Devi. While Reddy works at the State Bank of India after retiring from the Indian Navy, Devi is a trainer in Abacus and Vedic Mathematics. The 11-year-old also has an elder sibling.
Lakshmi, from a very tender age, was keen to learn Mathematics and solve puzzles. Her mother, who noticed her talent, kept encouraging her. The smart kid first topped the Spell Bee contest and then went on to win gold, silver and bronze medals in Olympiad Exams.
From ‘Noble World Records’ to ‘India Book of Records’, this little genius has already etched her name in several record-keeping books.
While the family was living in Chittoor, Lakshmi received guidance from renowned mathematics Avadhani Arun Shiva Prasad. In 2021, she participated in Ganitha Sathavadhanam conducted by Jana Vignana Vedika in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Mathematics Forum. The two-day event on 13 and 14 November was organised in Chittoor on the occasion of Children’s Day.
Nearly, 108 mathematics teachers graced the Ganitha Sathavadhanam and asked as many as 108 different questions to the participants. Lakshmi, who could answer all of them, stunned everyone after she did not use pen and paper. When she was 9, she scripted her name in the book of ‘Noble World Records’ by answering arithmetic categorisation quickly.
Lakshmi’s efficiency in answering tables, squares, cubes, square roots and cube roots of upto 100, asked in no particular order, make her achieve a recognition in India Book of Records. She also bagged an award at Dasavadhanam organised by Acharya Nagarjuna University.
