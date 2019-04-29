10th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu board declares TN SSLC Class 10 results on tnresults.nic.in; how to check scores

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared the results for the SSLC or Class 10 exams on its official website dge.tn.gov.in. Students can check results on the TNDGE website or on tnresults.nic.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 95.2 percent. Once again, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 97 percent, higher than last year's 96.4 percent. A low number of 93.3 percent boys passed the Class 10 board exams.

The highest pass percentage was recorded in Tirupur district at 98.53 percent, followed by Ramanathapuram with 98.48 percent and Namakkal with 98.45 percent.

Around 10 lakh students appeared for the TN SSLC exams between 14 and 29 March this year.

In 2018, as many as 9,82,097 students appeared for the TN SSLC examination. The overall pass percentage was 94.4 percent. Girls had outperformed boys last year, as well.

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official TNDGE website

Step 2: Click on the 'Result' tab and then click on the relevant result tab

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download or take a printout of your results for future reference

Students will need to secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject to pass the TN SSLC examinations. Students can collect original marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the results are declared.

