Over 80 per cent of Biju Janata Dal party members are ready to defect to BJP in Odisha, the latter has claimed.

Prithviraj Harichandan, BJP’s state general secretary told reporters that the BJD leaders in question have been disenchanted and want “Ravan Raj” to end in Odisha.

“While only one Vibhishan was required to end Ravana’s empire, there are hundreds of Vibhishans waiting as they are fed up with the ruling BJD,” he claimed, drawing an analogy with Ramayana.

He further claimed that the leaders are disillusioned with the rampant corruption, autocratic way of functioning and misrule in the state.

Their support for Bhartiya Janata Party stems from the party’s belief on ‘dharma’, he said.

They will support the BJP as it is for ‘dharma’, he said.

Earlier this week, BJP state president Manmohan Samal had claimed that about 100 BJD MLAs were in touch with his party as they were not satisfied with the manner in which the government was being run by bureaucrats.

Prior to that, Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu and BJP MP Jual Oram had made a similar claim.

State Energy Minister PK Deb said some BJP MLAs are also in touch with the BJD.

“Some of our MLAs are in touch with the BJP, and some MLAs of the BJP are in contact with us. This is a natural phenomenon normally seen when elections approach,” he said.

With inputs from PTI

