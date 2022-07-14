Ten workers of GR infrastructure who were trapped in Vaitarna river in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday have been rescued, said NDRF officials.

Officials said the NDRF pressed into action after receiving a request from Palghar Tehsildar.

Maharashtra | Ten workers of GR infrastructure were trapped in Vaitarna River in Palghar on July 13. NDRF team, upon receiving requisition from Palghar Tehsildar, moved for rescue ops & kept constant vigil throughout night; all 10 workers successfully rescued from the site: NDRF pic.twitter.com/CtrrRuNTeS — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

"On receiving a call from the Palghar Tehsildar, we pressed into action and kept constant vigil throughout night. All the workers successfully rescued from the site after the overnight operation," said an NDRF official.

The workers, engaged in construction of the Mumbai-Vadodra Expressway, had entered the river in a barge as part of their work, but got stuck due to the rising water level, said chief of the District Disaster Control Cell Vivekananda Kadam.

Earlier reports had suggested that NDRF team was summoned but it could not reach the barge. The administration had then sought the help of choppers to rescue the workers, the reports added.

With inputs from agencies

