10 things you MUST know about INS Vikrant

PM Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the induction of INS Vikrant, named after its predecessor that played a crucial role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war

New Delhi: INS Vikrant showcases the ‘Aatmanirbhar’ credentials during ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and a true testament to the country’s zeal and fervour in pursuing capability build up towards enhanced maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

With the commissioning, India has entered into a select band of Nations having niche capability to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier and real testimony to the Nation’s resolve for self-reliance and ‘Make in India’.

1. INS Vikrant has been built with state of the art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India.

2. It is a ‘floating city’: It produces electricity that is sufficient to power 5000 households and the wiring used will reach Kashi from Kochi.

3. INS Vikrant is designed by Indian Navy’s in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

4. The 262.5 m long and 61.6 m wide Vikrant displaces approx 43,000 T, having a maximum designed speed of 28 Knots with endurance of 7,500 Nautical Miles.

5. The ship has around 2,200 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,600 including women officers and sailors.

6. The ship is capable of operating air wing consisting of 30 aircraft comprising of MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy).

7. Using a novel aircraft-operation mode known as Short Take Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR), INS Vikrant is equipped with a ski-jump for launching aircraft, and a set of ‘arrester wires’ for their recovery onboard.

8. With 76% indigenous content, construction of INS Vikrant has resulted in direct employment generation for over 2,000 employees of CSL. In addition, it has resulted in indirect employment generation for approx 12,500 employees for over 550 OEMs, sub-contractors, ancillary industries and over 100 MSMEs as well, thereby bolstering plough back effect on economy.

9. India’s own steelmaking giant, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Maharatna PSU. It has supplied the entire DMR grade ‘specialty steel’ for the nation’s first indigenously built Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant. The DMR plates of Grade 249 A were used for the hull and vessel interiors and Grade 249 B for the flight deck of this warship. The entire quantity of speciality steel, except for the bulb bars, has been supplied by SAIL’s integrated steel plants at Bhilai, Bokaro and Rourkela.

10. The steel installed in its airbase is also indigenous, developed by DRDO scientists and produced by Indian companies.

