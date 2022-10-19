New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated ‘DefExpo 2022’ in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The event’s aim is to highlight India’s defence manufacturing capabilities. This is the 12th edition of the event that has been organised on the theme ‘Path to Pride’.

During the programme, PM Modi also launched Mission DefSpace – to develop innovative solutions for the Defence Forces in the Space domain through industry and startups. At the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of 52 Wing Air Force Station Deesa.

This year’s DefExpo is the first-ever edition exclusively for Indian companies. Indian companies, Indian subsidiaries of Foreign OEMs, Division of a company registered in India, and Exhibitor having a joint venture with an Indian company will be considered as Indian participants.

All these companies will participate in DefExpo for the first time. 451 partnerships in terms of MoUs, Transfer of Technology agreements and product launches, almost double than the last edition, are expected during the Bandhan ceremony on 20 October.

Here are 10 reasons why DefExpo 2022 is special:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that Gujarat will become a defence industry hub.

This is the first DefExpo in which only Indian companies are participating, and all the defence equipment is manufactured in India.

The Expo, themed ‘Path to Pride,’ will have the largest-ever participation in the exhibition.

The DefExpo 2022 marks the celebration of one year of the formation of the seven new defence companies, carved out of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board.

At the India Pavilion, PM Modi unveiled HTT-40 – the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

India-Africa relations will strengthen, and the defence dialogue between both the nations will begin.

PM Modi said that DefExpo 2022 is unique as it depicts a new India. Over 450 Memorandums of Understanding will be signed at this expo.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Deesa airfield in Gujarat.

There will be an exclusive Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) Pavilion to showcase the prowess of the country’s start-ups carrying out R&D and innovation in futuristic technologies.

States, UTs will get an opportunity to participate in nation-building by attracting investment and bolstering their potential of indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing.

With inputs from agencies

