10 reasons why buildings collapse in heavy rains

Heavy rains during the monsoon season may bring some relief to people from heat, but it can cause a lot of damage as well. As soon as the monsoon arrives, visuals of buildings collapsing go viral. Let us look at the 10 possible reasons on why buildings collapse in heavy rains.

1. Poor construction quality: Buildings constructed with substandard materials are more prone to collapsing during heavy rains. Weak foundations, insufficient reinforcement, and low-quality structural components can contribute to failure under the stress of rainfall.

2. Bad drainage systems: Improper drainage systems can lead to the accumulation of water around and beneath buildings. This excessive water pressure can weaken the foundation, cause soil erosion, and ultimately result in the collapse of the building.

3. Soil instability: Heavy rains can make the soil extremely wet. If this happens, soil may lose its ability to support the building, leading to a collapse.

4. Landslides and mudslides: Hilly areas are particularly vulnerable to landslides and mudslides during heavy rains. The increased water weight can trigger the movement of soil and rocks, destabilising the foundation of nearby buildings and causing them to collapse.

5. Flooding: Flooding caused by heavy rains can directly impact buildings, especially those situated in low-lying areas or near bodies of water.

6. Structural damage from water infiltration: Over time, heavy rainfall can cause water to seep into a building’s structural elements, such as walls, floors, or roofs. This water infiltration can weaken the materials, lead to corrosion, and compromise the overall stability of the structure, potentially resulting in a collapse.

7. Roof failure: Buildings with poorly designed roofs are prone to collapse during heavy rains. Roofs that are unable to withstand the weight of accumulated rainwater can cave in, causing significant damage to the entire building.

8. Lack of maintenance: Regular maintenance is crucial for ensuring the structural integrity of buildings. Neglecting maintenance tasks, such as repairing cracks, addressing water leaks, or reinforcing weakened areas, can make a building more vulnerable to collapse.

9. Design flaws: Heavy rains can add substantial weight to the building due to water accumulation, putting excessive stress on the structural components. If the design does not account for this added load or contains flaws, it may lead to a collapse.

10. Old structures: Older buildings that have not undergone proper renovations or updates may already suffer from structural weaknesses.

