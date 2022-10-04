New Delhi: In big push towards women empowerment, the Indian Air Force (IAF) Tuesday confirmed that the defence wing will be inducting female Agniveer from next year. IAF Chief VR Chaudhari today announced 10 per cent reservation for females under the Agniveer scheme in the Indian Air force.

“Induction of female Agniveers is also planned next year. I feel it is an opportune time for us to transform this service into a modern, future ready and technologically superior aerospace bar by the time we celebrate our centenary 10 years from now,” the IAF Chief said.

“We are looking at the fleets where we can use them and grow as time comes. We will accept them in the trade and fleet with an open mind,” the IAF chief added.

Addressing his annual press conference ahead of the 90th Air Force Day on 8 October, Air Chief Marshal VK Chaudhari said, “3000 Agniveer Vayu will be recruited in the Indian Air Force by the end of the year.”

For the unversed, the announcement by the IAF is in line with what the Indian Army and the Indian Navy have already done.

The Indian Army has already began recruitment of women Agniveer.

On 14 June this year, the Centre had launched the Agnipath scheme under which 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited for a four-year duration in 2022.

Up to 25 per cent of the Agvineers will be retained while the rest will let go with a severance package at the end of their service.

Granting a one-time waiver, on 16 June, the Centre announced extension of the Agniveer upper age limit for recruitments via Agnipath Scheme to 23 years from 21 years.

With inputs from agencies

