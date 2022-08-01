10 dead in a massive fire at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna said that the fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka on Monday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed

Jabalpur: At least 10 people have died and nine are severely injured after a massive fire broke out at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Monday.

Two people injured in the incident have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Visuals from the spot show huge plumes of smoke billowing from the hospital building. News agency PTI reported Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna saying that the fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur on Monday afternoon.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Jabalpur Hospital. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/RdjjqARKIY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the blaze has been doused by the fire fighting team deployed at the spot. Officials of the Madhya Pradesh government and police are also present.

"It was a massive fire, and our teams rescued all the people trapped inside the hospital. A short circuit could be the reason for the fire," Akhilesh Gaur, CSP Jabalpur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of kin who lost their lives in the fire tragedy.

In a tweet, the CM said that he is in constant touch with the local administration and collector. "The Chief Secretary has been directed to keep an eye on the entire matter. Every effort is being made for relief and rescue," he added.

"In this hour of grief, the bereaved family should not consider themselves alone, I and the entire Madhya Pradesh are with the family," the CM said.

He further said that the Madhya Pradesh government will provide assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to the seriously injured. "The government will also bear the cost of complete treatment of the injured," CM Chouhan said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.