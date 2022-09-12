10 Archaeological finds that clinched the Gyanvapi case for Hindu side

The district court in Varanasi Monday rejected the Anjuman Committee's plea challenging Hindu worshippers' request for permission to daily worship Hindu deities inside the Gyanvapi mosque

New Delhi: The district court in Varanasi Monday rejected the Anjuman Committee’s plea challenging Hindu worshippers’ request for permission to daily worship Hindu deities inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

A single bench of district judge AK Vishvesh delivered the verdict that in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute case holds case is maintainable.

For the unversed, in August 2021 five women filed a suit in the court of Varanasi’s civil judge (senior division) seeking permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex. Subsequently, the Varanasi court ordered for the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid, following which the Hindu side claimed that a Shivling is present in the basement of the mosque. The Muslim side, on its part called it a fountain.

However, there are 10 Archaeological remains from the site that reportedly clinched the Gyanvapi case for Hindu side.

1 – A black stone figure was seen, with the Hindu side claiming that it is a Shiva lingam. This circular shape was revealed when the videography recording was done by removing water from the Wazukhana in front of the survey team.

2 – Another important revelation was the idol of Nandi. The holy mount of Shiva is seen at a distance of 83 feet. When the team that went to survey entered the mosque, the Hindu side said that Nandi was looking only at the Shivling. The Muslim side rejected the claim.

3 – The survey team also recorded the walls inside and outside the Gyanvapi mosque. The Hindu side claimed there were many figures which are associated with the Hindu faith.

4 – Video recordings also revealed trident-like shapes on some of the rocks on the premises. The Hindu side has claimed these are marks of the place being a temple.

5 – During the video survey certain inscriptions were also visible on the walls of Gyanvapi. As per the Hindu side, these were mantras or scriptures etched on the walls.

6 – The Hindu side also pointed at the floral and bell motifs across the walls of the Gyanvapi as further proof of the place actually being a Hindu temple.

7 – The survey team at Gyanvapi also inspected the three domes. Incidentally there were domes discovered underneath the domes in question, raising queries regarding the exact nature of the structure.

8 – The survey team had also reached the basement of the mosque. While descending the stairs, when the team entered the basement, there were also signs of swastika.

9 – During the recording of the western wall of the mosque, many such signs were seen which, according to the claims of the Hindu side, are symbols of their faith. The Hindu side claimed that motifs of lamp, flower, bell are all indicative of the place being a temple.

10 – Rubble found in the basement of the Gyanvapi mosque are relics belonging to the temple, the Hindu side has claimed.

With inputs from agencies

