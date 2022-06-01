1 dead, another critical in clash outside Amritsar’s Khalsa College; Police call it 'routine crime'

There is no gangster angle to this incident, stated ADCP Gurmeet Singh Virk

Amritsar: One person while another one got injured in a clash between two groups outside the Khalsa College in Amritsar on Wednesday, police said.

"Shots were fired during the clash between two groups outside the college. The situation is under control. It was a routine crime, not a gang war. Further probe underway," ANI quoted a police official as saying.

ADCP Gurmeet Singh Virk said, "It was two groups of students who clashed with each other. One has died and another is injured. A case has been filed in this regard. There is no gangster angle to this incident."

The second person is also said to be in critical condition.

"Two were admitted. One succumbed within half an hour. He had gunshots in his chest and stomach. The second is also critical with gunshot wounds in his stomach. He is being operated upon but nothing can be said for sure," said Dr Avtar Singh, MD Amandeep Hospital.

This comes after famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

(With inputs from agencies)

