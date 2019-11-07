Wedding season is almost here! Three yoga asanas to help you stay in shape and not worry about what you eat

The wedding season is almost here. It’s time to get all your fancy outfits drycleaned and let your hair down (or up, depending on your hairstyle preference). After working hard all year long, all you want to do now is celebrate the weddings of your loved ones with a huge bang.

But when you think of an Indian wedding, the first thing that comes to mind is the variety of food in the buffet. It can make or break not only the wedding but also your fitness routine. So let’s look at three amazing yoga asanas, which can help you stay in shape this wedding season without worrying about that second serving of jalebi. 1. Sarvangasana or shoulder stand Lie on your back on a yoga mat. Keep your body in a straight line.

Place your hands beside your body and keep your palms facing down.

Take a deep breath and relax your entire body and mind.

Contract your abdominal muscles, support your legs with your hands and gently lift up your legs straight to the vertical position.

Now when your legs are vertical, bring your hands back to the ground.

Take a deep breath in, slowly and gently lift up your buttocks and your spine off the ground bringing your trunk to a vertical position.

Retaining your breath inside, bend your hands at your elbows, raise your forearms and place your palms behind the ribcage to support your back.

Push your chest a bit forward so that your chin gets pressed against your chest. Now when you are in the final position of Sarvangasana, take deep and slow breaths.

If you are a beginner, then hold this position only for ten seconds and progress slowly each day and week. You should hold the final pose for a maximum of three to five minutes.

Next, bring your hands down and place them beside your body. Keep your palms facing down.

Gradually, lower your back, your buttocks, then your legs and bring them back to the ground. Hold your breath inside while lowering your body.

Relax in Savasana to bring your breath and heartbeat back to normal.

You should not perform this asana more than once during your daily yoga practice. 2. Trikonasana or triangle pose Stand straight, keep your feet wide apart, your toes facing forward and your gaze straight. Take deep breaths.

Breathe in. Raise your arms and hold them parallel to the floor with your palms facing downward.

While breathing out, bend to the right side of your body from your waist. Move your arms in a straight line and try to touch your right hand to your right foot. You should bend to your side and not forward.

Hold your breath and remain in this final position for eight seconds.

Lift your torso back up, return your arms to being parallel to the floor.

Repeat the above steps on the left side.

Practice this asana five times on each side. 3. Dhanurasana or bow pose Lie flat on your stomach on a yoga mat. Keep your hands beside your body and your feet together.

Take a deep breath and bend your knees, bringing your feet closer to your hips.

Raise your hands to wrap them around your ankles. Exhale deeply. Keep your chin in touch with the yoga mat.

Take a deep breath. Tighten your leg muscles. Holding your feet tight, try to push them away from your body.

Keeping your arms straight, lift your head, your chest and your thighs together, arching your back as much as you can. Only your abdomen should be in contact with the floor.

Hold in your breath in this final position.

Stay in this position as long as you can (not more than 10 seconds for beginners) and then release your feet and relax your legs. Bring your legs down first and then your chest and head, respectively.

You are back to the starting position now. Relax till your breathing returns to normal.

You can practice this asana three to five times. Relax in Savasana for five minutes. Enjoy the festivities with your family and friends to the fullest. Stay positive and stay healthy. Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more information, please read our article on Yoga: Benefits, Types, Tips.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 11:39:40 IST

