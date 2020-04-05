Watch: Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Varun Tej feature in a music video to spread awareness about coronavirus

Actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej have featured in a Coronavirus awareness music video, recorded from their individual homes. The song composed by music director Koti has the actors urging everyone to ‘fight the virus’ by staying home, ensuring personal distancing and hygiene.

Created as part of the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) initiative, the song has lyrics by Srinivasa Mouli.

According to The News Minute, the video was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. The PM said, in a tweet composed in Telugu, that he was thankful for the wonderful message that the team has given, and he also reiterated the need to maintain social distancing to win against the coronavirus.

Following the 21-day lockdown announcement, several members of the film fraternity — actors, directors, producers and others — have come forward to donate for daily wage workers in the film industry. South superstar Rajinikanth was the first celebrity to come forward by donating Rs 50 lakh to help daily wage workers. Actor Vijay Sethupathi also donated Rs 10 lakh. According to a statement, Prabhas donated an amount of Rs 4 crore for Covid-19 relief.

Telugu film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan announced a donation of Rs one crore to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Covid-19 relief measures. He also announced another Rs 50 lakh each to the CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the party said in a release.

As India crossed the halfway mark in the 21-day lockdown on Saturday, the country registered a new single-day record of over 600 new cases and 13 deaths while the total confirmed cases officially crossed the 3,000 mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

