Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 12 isolated in Gautam Buddh Nagar over possible contact with Tablighi Jamaat attendee

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Italy Latest Updates Italy's COVID-19 toll crosses 15,000-mark The toll from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 681 to 15,362, a somewhat lower rise than those seen in recent days, while the number of patients in intensive care fell for the first time, the Civil Protection Agency said. The total number of confirmed cases rose to 124,632 from 119,827 reported on Friday, an increase of 4,805, slightly higher than the numbers over recent days which have encouraged hopes that the spread of the disease has reached a plateau.

Coronavirus in Spain Latest Updates Spain overtakes Italy in positive COVID-19 cases Spain's confirmed coronavirus case tally reached 124,736 on Saturday, surpassing Italy's 124,632, according to the latest figures from the two countries. The tally placed Spain first in Europe and second only to the United States worldwide in terms of confirmed cases.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates 12 isolated in Gautam Buddh Nagar over suspicion of COVID-19 link to Tablighi Jamaat attendee A dozen men from three mosques in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested for the novel coronavirus and sent to an isolation facility after it emerged that they might have come in contact with a COVID-19 positive man, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz in March, officials said. The three mosques are in the Dadri area of Greater Noida, where the coronavirus-infected man, who hails from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, had stayed in the second half of March, and those have been sanitised, police said. "We got an input from the police in Hardoi that a man had returned home after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin and appeared to be ill. He was examined by doctors and tested positive for COVID-19. We conducted an inquiry and it was found that he and one more person were on a four-month-long foot-march as part of their tour," a police official had said.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates 48 COVID-19 cases in Agra after three more test positive The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Agra reached 48 after three more individuals test positive for COVID-19. The Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said the three new patients earlier came in contact with the infected.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates Eight new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Noida rose to 58 on Sunday. "The figure includes eight new positive cases," said the District Surveillance Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates Over 300 in Gautam Buddh Nagar arrested for flouting lockdown order Over 500 FIRs have been registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar district so far for violation of lockdown restrictions and more than 300 people arrested, police said on Saturday. Stern action is taken in case of any violation and till 3 April, 33,426 vehicles have been screened, while challans have been issued against 4,740 vehicles, even as 373 were seized, Police Commissioner Alok Singh said. "As many as 507 FIRs have been registered against violators of lockdown and section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 289 people have been arrested in this regard. So far, Rs 85,200 have been recovered as penalty. Three complaints have been registered under the Essential Commodities Act and three people have been arrested in this regard," Singh said.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates Three fresh COVID-19 cases in MP Three new COVID-19 cases emerged in Madhya Pradesh's Sendhwa, said the Block Medical Officer to ANI. "They are kin of a 90-year-old person who had died after returning from Saudia Arabia. However, his reports are awaited. We'll collect samples of all people they came in contact with," said the official.

Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates Confirmed COVID-19 cases in US cross 3 lakh: Johns Hopkins The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has topped 300,000 and there have been more than 8,100 deaths, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. The Baltimore-based university, which has been keeping a running tally of global coronavirus numbers, said there are at least 300,915 confirmed virus cases in the US and there have been 8,162 deaths.

Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Updates 61-yr-old dies in Surat taking COVID-19 toll in Gujarat to 11 The toll due to the coronavirus disease reached 11 in Gujarat on Sunday after a 61-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died in Surat, ANI reported. There are 108 COVID-19 patients in the state after 13 more people tested positive in Gujarat on Saturday. A 67-year-old woman had died in an Ahmedabad hospital on Saturday. Officials said the woman, who was admitted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital on 28 March, was on a ventilator.

Coronavirus in United Kingdom Latest Updates Five-year-old among COVID-19 victims in UK Britain on Saturday reported a record 708 daily deaths from COVID-19, including a five-year-old child, who is thought to be the country's youngest victim. The health ministry said 4,313 people who tested positive for the virus in hospital had died as of 4 pm on Friday while there were 41,903 confirmed cases as of 8 am Saturday, up 3,735. A total of 637 of the latest deaths were in England, the National Health Service (NHS) said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Centre pushes for 'Make in India' resolve to produce ventilators, PPEs In order to curb the COVID-19 pandemic and build the capacity to contain the virus, the government wants. the private sector to ramp up production of ventilators and personal protective equipment, gloves and goggles The empowered committee led by Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant held a virtual interaction with senior industry leaders on Thursday to amplify the logistics supply chain for ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPEs), gloves, goggles and other such equipment for frontline medical professionals combating the Covid-19 outbreak. The increased availability of ventilators and other equipment will significant enhance medical facilities in line with India's Make-in-India resolve, particularly in smaller cities and towns where specialised services are less easily accessible.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Trump requests Modi to release US order of hydroxychloroquine, says 'may take anti-malaria drug' after consulting doctor US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply Hydroxychloroquine tablets that can be used to treat COVID-19 patients. "After call today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is giving serious consideration to releasing the hold it put on a US order for hydroxychloroquine," US President Trump announced at the White House coronavirus task force briefing that he requested Modi for more Hydroxychloroquine tablets. Trump did not shy away from saying he too will take a tablet of hydroxychloroquine after announcing that he has requested Modi during his telephonic conversation on Saturday to lift a hold on the US order of the medicine. "I may take it too, will have to talk to my doctors. India makes a lot of it. They need a lot too for their billion-plus people. The hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug will be released through the Strategic National Stockpile for treatment," he said. India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade on 25 March banned the export of Hydroxychloroquine but said that certain shipments on humanitarian grounds may be allowed on a case-by-case basis. I may take it too, will have to talk to my doctors: US President Donald Trump in White House press conference after he announced he requested PM Narendra Modi for more Hydroxychloroquine tablets. pic.twitter.com/HkuiDGknCe — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 3,072 test positive, 75 succumb to infection As India crossed the halfway mark in the 21-day lockdown on Saturday, the country registered a new single-day record of over 600 new cases and 13 deaths while the total confirmed cases officially crossed the 3,000 mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the Ministry's evening update, the total number of people having tested positive for the deadly virus was 3,072 nationwide with 75 deaths. The figures also included 2,784 active cases, 212 cured/discharged and one migrated. According to the ministry, the overall toll on Friday was 62.

Over 26,000 home quarantined in MP after 10 test positive

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city, over 26,000 people were placed under 14-day home quarantine after 10 relatives of a Dubai-returned man tested positive for the virus. The man had oragnised a funeral feast last month which was attended by over 1,500 people.

According to reports, the man, identified as Suresh, hid his travel history, and the case came to light only after he and his wife tested positive for the virus on 2 April.

Over 1,000 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat

Officials said at least 1,023 confirmed cases of infection have been found to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital last month, but massive efforts by various authorities have led to nearly 22,000 people linked to the religious grouping and their primary contacts getting quarantined. Overall, tens of thousands are quarantined but their overall number could not be ascertained.

The Tablighi-linked infections, found across 17 states, including Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, showed that almost 30 percent of them are from "one particular place where we could not sort of understand it and manage it", Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said.

One in 25 test positive in India, most patients from 21-40 age group

The data shared by Agarwal and other government officials in their daily press briefing on Saturday afternoon showed that an average of one in 25 people tested for the infection have found to be a positive case, while the mortality rate among those testing positive appeared even less at one in 30.

Officials said about 75,000 tests have been conducted so far, with the number of daily tests doubling to more than 10,000 from about 5,000 a few days ago. While the number of government labs has increased to over 100, several private labs have also been roped in, Agarwal said.

Agarwal said the rate of doubling of cases is still very low in India, compared to many other countries, but it must be kept in mind that the country is dealing with a communicable disease and fighting a daily battle.

"We may be successful today, but may not be so tomorrow and to win this battle we need the support of everyone including the public," he said, while emphasising the need for continuously following the lockdown and social distancing measures, and also of personal and environmental hygiene.

"We are as strong as the weakest link in this chain and we can win this battle only with support of everyone," he said.

Sharing the age-group analysis of COVID-19 patients, Agarwal said the maximum 42 percent are of 21-40 years, 33 percent of 41-60 years, 17 percent are above 60 years and 9 percent are of 0-20 years.

The elderly people and those with other medical complications are said to be at higher risk in this pandemic. In Delhi also, five of the six COVID-19 patients who have died were above 60.

Cases from states: Maharashtra tops the list

According to PTI, within Maharashtra, more than 50 new cases were reported from Mumbai itself, taking the total cases in the country's financial capital to 330. Besides, at least 22 have succumbed to COVID-19 in Mumbai so far. More than nine lakh people have been surveyed and screened for coronavirus infection in the city.

Overall, Maharashtra has reported at least 26 deaths so far, the highest in the country, while 11 have lost lives in Telangana and 10 each in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

In terms of confirmed cases also, Maharashtra tops the tally with at least 547 cases, while Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported over 400 cases and Kerala has more than 300 cases. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana have reported 200 or more cases, while it is more than 100 in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Jammu & Kashmir reported 17 new cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 92. At least two have died in the union territory.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has risen to 445 but the situation was under control and there was no community transmission. He, however, said around 2,300 people evacuated from Tablighi Jamaat's Nizamuddin centre will be tested for the virus in next 2-3 days when the number of patients may spike. Out of these, 500 patients are in hospitals and 1,800 in quarantine.

The national capital's adjoining Noida also reported eight fresh cases of infection, taking the total in Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 58.

In the national capital, two patients at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, who were recently admitted to the private hospital due to some critical illness but without any coronavirus symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19 following which 108 medical staffers there have been quarantined, authorities said.

Uttar Pradesh reported a significant increase in the number of coronavirus cases to 227, including 94 cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month. Of these, 21 have fully recovered while others are undergoing treatment at hospitals, officials said. Two have died in the state so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data, state-wise, Maharashtra continues to lead the table with 490 cases and 24 deaths, followed by Delhi (445 cases and six deaths) and Tamil Nadu (411 cases and two deaths).

States, airlines, railways consider steps to relax curbs in phases

According to sources, all the 17 railway zones and divisions are preparing plans to identity trains for a phased resumption of operations from 15 April, taking into account the availability of rakes.

Passenger services were suspended from 25 March for 21 days due to the national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A Railways official, however, said no final decision has been taken on the restoration of passenger train services.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state government was considering relaxation of the lockdown restrictions in a staggered manner.

"Discussions are on about whether the lockdown can be relaxed in phases. Strict rules will have to be followed in the containment zones," Tope said in a live webcast.

Earlier in the day, he had said the Maharashtra government may not lift the lockdown from April 15 if people did not observe discipline and the number of COVID-19 cases kept rising.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the lifting of lockdown in the state will depend upon the

Lockdown effective, says Centre ahead of PM's call to light candles

At the briefing, government officials said the lockdown is being effectively implemented across the country while the supply of essential goods is also going on well, as they expressed confidence we all together will be "successful in breaking the COVID-19 chain".

The officials also asked people to refrain from using alcohol-based hand sanitisers while lighting lamps on Sunday night, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an appeal to show solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. They also said that apprehensions about a possible grid collapse due to collecting switching off of lights at that time was misplaced.

On the recent advisory about the use of home-made masks, the Health Ministry officials said it was only for conveying the message of personal hygiene measures.

Separately, the government also announced that COVID-19 testing and treatment would be provided free of cost for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries at private labs and empanelled hospitals.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to states and Union Territories to ensure that the supply chain of essential items is not obstructed during the lockdown period, Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Union Home Ministry, told reporters.

Centre draws a containment plan

According to a Union Health ministry document, the government has drawn out a containment plan as clusters posing a high risk of further spread of COVID-19 cases have emerged in several states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana as also Delhi and Ladakh.

The cluster containment strategy would "include geographic quarantine, social distancing measures, enhanced active surveillance, testing all suspected cases, isolation of cases, quarantine of contacts and risk communication to create awareness among the public on preventive public health measures", it said.

As far as the evidence for implementing geographic quarantine is concerned, the document said the "current geographic distribution of COVID-19 mimics the distribution of H1N1 pandemic influenza".

"This suggests that while the spread of COVID-19 in our population could be high, it's unlikely that it will be uniformly affecting all parts of the country," the ministry said, stressing that this calls for differential approach to different regions of the country while mounting a strong containment effort in hot spots.

Modi, Trump resolve full strength of India-US partnership against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a detailed discussion on the coronavirus crisis on Saturday and resolved to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight the global pandemic.

Modi also had separate telephonic conversations with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, during which the leaders deliberated upon the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had a good discussion and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi wrote on Twitter on his "extensive" telephonic conversation with Trump.

"The two leaders agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to resolutely and effectively combat COVID-19," the PMO said.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2020 09:00:27 IST

