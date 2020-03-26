You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 1 cr to relief fund; Bollywood pledges support to daily wage workers

FP Staff Mar 26, 2020 13:47 PM IST

Telugu film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced a donation of Rs one crore to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Covid-19 relief measures.

He also announced another Rs 50 lakh each to the CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the party said in a release.

Ramcharan, who recently joined Twitter, said that he was inspired by Kalyan, and will be donating Rs 70 lakh to the central and state governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to deal with the ongoing health crisis.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Taapsee Pannu and Ayushmann Khurrana, have also pledged their support to a new initiative aimed at supporting the daily wage-earners who have been severely affected by the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus.

The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the virus, which has claimed the lives of over 20,000 people globally.

The initiative, I Stand With Humanity, started by organisations -- the International Association for Human Values, the Art of Living Foundation and the Indian Film and TV Industry, will provide families of daily wage workers with 10 days of essential food supplies.

"I pledge to contribute and support this initiative! This is a situation that needs all our help, love, care and support," Karan posted on Twitter.

Taapsee said everyone must come forward to help the daily wage workers.

Ayushmann described the initiative as "truly noble".

Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh also pledged to contribute towards the initiative.

Rakul tweeted, "I support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home, I urge every one else also to contribute online."

"In times like these, we need to step up for the ones in need. I’m happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. And guys whoever can help, you all can also contribute online," actor Sidharth Malhotra tweeted.

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari wrote, "There are a lot of daily wage earners who need our help during this tough time. Please help as much as you can. Here''s the link to contribute online."

Actor Bhumi Pednekar said it was important to get together and help those who are "vulnerable and in need".

Filmmakers Aanand L Rai and Sanjay Gupta have also backed the cause.

"One of the greatest gift a person can give another, is support. I whole heartily support this noble initiative. While staying safe at home, I urge every one else also to contribute online," Aanand tweeted.

Gupta called upon the public to help the daily wage-earners through the initiative.

On 18 March, the Producers Guild of India had announced that they have set up a relief fund for daily wage-earners impacted by the shutdown of film, television and web productions amid coronavirus pandemic.

Their decision came after many filmmakers, including Sudhir Mishra, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, raised concerns over the impact of shutdown on the daily wage workers.

B N Tiwari, President of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), however, claimed there has been no help from Bollywood personalities or the Producers Guild of India so far.

"In the South, Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakh which is a great thing. But here, we haven't received any call or help from anyone from Bollywood yet."

"There is one production company called Frames that produces TV shows, they have given ration worth Rs 25 lakh but it is stuck at Navi Mumbai and we haven’t been able to give that to workers as they can’t come here. We are toying with the idea of taking help of police authorities to give the ration to the workers," Tiwari told

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 13:47:35 IST

