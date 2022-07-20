UK sees worst heatwave: What heat exhaustion does to the body, who is most at risk

As UK is currently witnessing one of its worst heatwaves, experts suggest that people who are more vulnerable to extreme heat such as the elderly and those with health conditions should stay indoors and stay hydrated

Heatwaves across Europe have wreaked havoc with temperatures shooting above 40 degrees Celsius in the UK, France and Spain. The Met Office has issued its first ever red warning for exceptional heat in Britain.

According to USA Today, heatwave in the UK has claimed hundreds of lives in the past couple of days.

British authorities have branded the heatwave as a “national emergency” and some parts of the nation are under “extreme” heat warning for the very first time.

What impact does a heatwave have on people? Who is vulnerable? Let's take a closer look

"Extreme heat can be dangerous to human health. On average, about 2,000 extra deaths in England are related to heat waves each year. It is important to stay hydrated, stay indoors or under shade and check on friends and family during a heat wave,” Eunice Lo, a climate scientist at the University of Bristol, told USA Today.

What does extreme heat do to our bodies?

The human body has a natural tendency to maintain a core temperature of about 37C. So, as the body gets hotter in extreme heat, blood vessels tend to expand.

This results in lower blood pressure which in turn makes the heart work harder to pump blood around the body, according to BBC.

Sweating also takes a lot of fluid and salt out of the system. Hence, the advice to drink lots of fluid during hot and sultry weather.

Also Read: Unbearable UK: Why are trains cancelled, flights grounded when there is a heatwave?

As per the Met Office, hot weather can strain the heart and lungs. Majority of the illnesses and deaths caused by heatwaves are due to respiratory and cardiovascular issues, the Met Office said.

Other heat related issues include heat exhaustion (which can bring on dizziness, headaches and increased thirst).

Heatstroke occurs when the body temperature goes above 40.6C. It is a medical emergency and can lead to long-term health issues or even death.

Who is more at risk?

Old age and long-term health conditions can impact how bodies cope with extreme heat. Diabetics tend to lose more water and some complications can also alter blood vessels and the ability to sweat.

Apart from patients, homeless people who are more exposed to the sun are more susceptible to heat-related issues than those who live in covered spaces.

Mike Tipson, a professor of Human and Applied Physiology at the Extreme Environments Laboratories, told The Independent that owing to both physiological and sociological reasons, women are more vulnerable to heatwaves than men.

According to research that was carried out in The Netherlands, it was found that mortality rate was 15 per cent higher for elderly women than men.

Dr Tipson said in the report, “Women are more vulnerable to hot weather. More women could die in the UK heatwave than men. It’s not just about physiology, it is also about behaviour and social context.”

Another reason that is attributed to this is the fact that women sweat less than women which can be a problem since sweating maintains the body’s temperature. Menstrual cycles fluctuate a woman’s body temperature which means they “do worse in the heat when their body temperature is up,” said Tipson.

Can people die due to extreme heat?

Yes,

According to a BBC report, England reports around 2,000 heat-related deaths every year. More deaths occur when the temperature surpasses the 25C-26C mark.

Also Read: UK on verge of national heatwave emergency: How bad is it really?

What can be done to beat the heat?

One of the main recommendations made by the National Health Service is to stay indoors during the hot parts of the day and to avoid exerting the body too much.

However, for those who don’t have much of an option but to go out, experts suggest that walking in shade and wearing summer-friendly clothes can cool one’s body temperature.

Staying hydrated is the most efficient way to avoid the summer heat. The World Health Organisation also recommends eating small meals and avoiding protein rich foods during summers.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.