UK on verge of national heatwave emergency: How bad is it really?

A national emergency is declared when 'a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged' that it can cause illness and death. The UK Met Office has warned of temperatures soaring as high as 40 degrees Celsius; the highest-ever temperature was recorded in 2019 in Cambridge at 38.7 degrees Celsius

The United Kingdom is on the verge of declaring its first ever national heatwave emergency this weekend as weather forecasters have warned of “dangerously high temperatures” in the coming days.

As per a report by The Guardian, the Met Office has extended its danger-to-life warning for a heatwave set to hit much of England and Wales at the weekend.

The warning for extreme heat is in place from Sunday until the end of Tuesday, with the hot spell expected to peak on Monday or Tuesday.

What is a national heatwave emergency?

According to Sky News, the Met Office declares a heatwave when the UK experiences three consecutive days of maximum daily temperatures above a certain threshold.

Thresholds vary from county to county but are highest in the South and East of England.

The "national emergency" is announced when a Level 4 heatwave hits the nation.

It happens when "a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged" that "illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy - and not just in high-risk groups".

Power and water shortages could occur as all emergency services are put on alert.

The Guardian reported that the heatwave is a result of hot air flowing to the UK from continental Europe. Heatwaves have been made hotter, longer and more frequent by climate change, and experts have warned of the need to adapt homes and cities in the UK for a future of more intense – and deadly – summer heat.

How bad is it expected to be?

The forecasters have predicted the temperatures to soar as high as 40 degrees Celsius, a first in the UK. The Met Office said that there is a 30 per cent chance the mercury could pass the UK record of 38.7C, set in Cambridge in 2019.

A rare occurrence in the UK, such high temperatures can have “population-wide adverse health effects” that will not be limited to the most vulnerable to extreme heat, “leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.”

A heatwave can put a strain on the heart and lungs of older people and those with pre-existing health conditions. Young children are also at risk. High temperatures can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion or even heatstroke, and affect the ability to work or concentrate as people may feel spells of nausea and dizziness.

Not just public health, but infrastructure is also likely to be affected by the heatwave. The government is expecting widespread disruption, including road closures and cancellations and delays to rail and air travel”.

Direct and prolonged sunlight can melt road surfaces. Similarly, train tracks can also “warp or buckle under extreme prolonged temperatures".

The residents have been advised to expect power cuts as high temperatures result in lower efficiency of power stations, with nuclear reactors at risk of tripping out above 40 degrees Celsius.

There is also a risk of wildfires due to drier-than-usual grass and vegetation.

Officials also warn of the "potential for an increase in the number of pet fatalities due to irresponsible owners leaving them in restricted enclosures with poor ventilation".

In schools, classrooms may have to be shut and children sent home if they become too hot.

How is Britain preparing for the heatwave?

According to The Guardian, ambulance services are already on the highest level of alert as difficulties with the hot weather combine with Covid absences among staff and ongoing delays handing patients over to A&E.

The London ambulance service urged the public to help as the heat continues by only calling 999 in the event of a life-threatening emergency, keeping hydrated and staying out of the sun during the hottest periods of the day.

Authorities have also encouraged people to keep their homes cool by using blinds or curtains, and keeping bedrooms well ventilated at night.

People have also been advised to save water as in some areas, the heatwave comes after months of below-average rainfall and the demand is likely to surge during the heatwave.

City Hall has written to all London boroughs and rough sleeping services to ask them to conduct welfare checks on vulnerable people and provide sunscreen, water and information about staying cool and safe in the high temperatures, The Guardian reported.



With inputs from agencies

