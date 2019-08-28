The humble tea towel in your kitchen is harbouring some nasty bacteria

The ordinary tea towel puts out fires in our kitchen. When the milk threatens to boil over, the handy towel helps you take the pot off the flame. When you want to wipe a spoon before you serve the daal, the towel is at your service. And when you want to press a chappati down to get an even cook on the tawa, the kitchen towel is again happy to help.

However, research has shown that about 49% of the time, this heroic towel is crying out for some love and soap.

Kitchen science

In 2018, researchers from the University of Mauritius collected 100 tea towels - all the towels had at least one month of experience in a household. They cultured the bacteria on the towels and identified the types and load of bacteria through biochemical tests.

Their findings: a significant number of kitchen towels they had collected tested positive for bacteria like E.coli (36.7%), S. aureus (14.3%) and Enterococcus (36.7%).

“Our study demonstrates that the family composition and hygienic practices in the kitchen affected the microbial load of kitchen towels,” the research supervisor Dr Susheela D. Biranjia-Hurdoyal said at a conference of microbiologists in the U.S. “We also found that diet, type of use and moist kitchen towels could be very important in promoting the growth of potential pathogens responsible for food poisoning,” she said.

S. aureus can cause illnesses from minor skin infections to pneumonia. E.coli is present in our intestine - some strains of this bacteria can cause food poisoning.

Clean-up act

Naturally, if you use the same kitchen towel for the various purposes like wiping the dishes, holding the utensils or for drying your hands, your kitchen towel will swarm with bacteria.

Add to that, humidity encourages bacterial growth - at the time of writing this article, Mumbai had 77% humidity; New Delhi, 58%; Chennai, 69%; and Chennai, 81%.

Thankfully, there are many things you can do to counter this problem. Start with these tips:

Keep separate towels for different functions in the kitchen

Keep kitchen towels dry and clean

Use paper towels or disinfectant wipes to clean countertops

Wash your tea towels daily and dry them in the sun rather than inside the kitchen

Change kitchen towels frequently

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. To know more on this topic, please visit https://www.myupchar.com/en/disease/e-coli-infection

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 16:57:34 IST

Tags : E Coli, Enterococcus, Hygiene, Kitchen Bacteria, Kitchen Hygiene, Kitchen Towel Bacteria, NewsTracker, S. Aureus, Tea Towel