As testosterone is extremely important in the life of any man, our team examines and reviews another testosterone booster, the TestoPrime.

Testoprime Extended Review, Research and Studies. Is it Worth it or Scam?

We have Tested this Test Booster Called ➨ Testoprime and here are our Results after 1 month.

We have Tested this Test Booster Called TestoPrime and here are our Results after 1 month.

The importance of testosterone is well known for every man, of any age.

However, especially as you grow older – the amount of testosterone produced decreases continuously, year by year - the organism needs special care and support to remain prosperous, strong and functional to the maximum extent possible.

The man after adulthood and until the age of 30 is in the best phase of his life.

Testosterone is at its peak and his sex life is at its best.

Libido hits red, with testosterone giving huge sexual desire and momentum to the young man.

However, as the man reaches the key age of 30, the testosterone produced gradually begins to decline, by 1% for each passing year.

Unfortunately, this descent does not come without consequences for the man, with these effects worsening as time advances and as testosterone continues to decline.

It is therefore important to take a special supplement (and surely a proper diet) as early as possible, to boost testosterone levels and delay the organism's natural breakdown.

TestoPrime supplement is one such natural (non-pharmaceutical) testosterone booster.

Let's get to know it a little better for identifying its pros as well as its cons.

TestoPrime - The supplement and the company

Probably as you hear about "testosterone supplement" you get in a state of panic.

You should not be afraid.

At this point, it would be useful to clarify a few basic things about this supplement.

Testo Prime is not a testosterone supplement.

Testo Prime is an all-natural testosterone booster.

Practically the above statement mean:

In the first case, we are referring to the administration (only with a prescription and continuous supervision/guidance) of the synthetic hormone testosterone.

Testosterone is an androgenic/anabolic hormone produced naturally by the organism, and specifically by the testicles, (while in smaller quantities it is also produced by the adrenal glands).

Then enters - via the bloodstream – the prostate cells where it is converted to dihydrotestosterone with the help of an important enzyme (5α reductase).

It is also the most powerful intracellular androgen element in the male organism.

This process of dihydrotestosterone production is "supervised" by the hypothalamus and the pituitary gland of the brain, carried out with the contribution of LH gonadotropin.

As - from the age of 30 onwards - testosterone follows a continuous downward trend, the androgenic power of the organism decreases significantly.

This is natural.

The doctor usually suggests hormone therapy (i.e. the administration of synthetic testosterone when testosterone levels are abnormally low for this specific age period.

It is worth mentioning at this point that almost half - according to statistics - of the male population has low testosterone levels. However - and to be completely clear - the majority of them do not relate to pathological reasons & do not require hormone therapy.

As often, the problem of an ineffective sexual act (inability to get an erection, not lasting erection, inability to ejaculate, insufficient sperm production, lack of sexual mood/desire/impulse, inability to have sexual arousal) is a result of psychogenic stimulants.

Testosterone is the most common solution.

Therefore, we are talking about the second case.

Testosterone boosters are supplements – not requiring a prescription – aiming at boosting the production of the androgen hormone testosterone in a 100% natural way, via nutrition.

Essentially, testosterone boosters such as TestoPrime (with specially selected ingredients) enhance the organism's intake of specific (beneficial & necessary for every man as he gets older) nutrients favoring/promoting the production of androgens (testosterone).

Specifically now as far as the TestoPrime product is concerned, it is 100% natural (no chemical additives, no GMO’s (genetically modified foods), no synthetic stimulants, no dangerous drugs or addictive substances, no soy) and even vegan-friendly.

It is a legal product, with FDA and GMP certifications (for its production facilities) and completely safe (even for long-term use/without a prescription).

Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited is TestoPrime's manufacturing company.

Below, you see the basic contact details of the company (as listed on the official website of the Testo Prime supplement).

Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited

12 Payne Street

G4 0LF

Glasgow

United Kingdom

Company Registration Number: SC638930

TestoPrime booster - Basic Information (in brief)

legal/OTC dietary supplement (OTC: Over The Counter)

product in capsule form for oral administration

100% natural (vegan) texture

product based on scientific studies

FDA and GMP facility certification

12 premium vegan ingredients

purchase only via the official website

Free shipping worldwide

economical purchase packages (multi-buy purchases at lower price/package)

100% money back guarantee (no time limit/for life)

tested doses of ingredients working well and not causing side effects

TestoPrime – Target group

For determining the target group, necessary to clear the following:

The product under the name TestoPrime, of Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited, is not intended for treating any pathological condition. It is not an approved medication and does not replace any treatment prescribed by a specialist.

The natural dietary supplement we are dealing with in this article/review is a health booster, a dietary supplement intended to stimulate health and not cure any serious pathology.

However, the use of this supplement can significantly improve the general health and hormonal status (testosterone produced) especially of the man - regardless of age - and upgrade the quality of his sexual life (and not only) in everyday life.

TestoPrime is a product working both by providing prevention and by dealing with the natural consequences of androgen reduction due to age.

It is therefore clear that it does not concern underage boys.

In addition, it is not a cure for men with severe hormonal disorders or other pathological conditions.

TestoPrime supplement is a product aiming at men over 30 wishing to have an extra "boost" for their organism, meaning that is intended at men of 30 years or over , for achieving a number of points as:

libido stimulation

treatment of erectile difficulties

enhancement of sexual drive

muscle strengthening of the body

improvement of physical endurance

enhancement of brain’s cognitive function

increase athletic performance

Improvement of sleep quality

weight management (controlling body fat levels)

stimulation of the metabolic function of the organism

prevention of depression

enhancement of mood/psychology

prevention of diseases related to hormonal changes due to age

TestoPrime is not related to artificial hormones or to the known (illegal over-the-counter) anabolic steroids commonly taken by athletes.

It is a completely safe testosterone booster (Testosterone Booster or T-Booster), which is not detected in special anti-doping tests.

It is a product of endless hours of clinical research, with all the necessary safety certifications by law.

TestoPrime - Ingredients (Detailed composition)

The legal TestoPrime supplement - with 100% natural and plant-based composition of the highest quality - is available for use without a prescription.

It is safe and there are no reports of side effects or interactions with other medicines.

However, people with health problems or people taking any medication should consult their doctor before taking any supplement.

Below you can see the list of the ingredients of the Testo Prime supplement (as detailed in the product packaging).

D-AA (D-Aspartic Acid) (2,000 mg)

Panax Ginseng (8,000 mg)

Ashwagandha Extract (668 mg)

Fenugreek Extract (800 mg)

Green Tea Extract 70% Catechins

Garlic Extract (1,200 mg)

Pomegranate Extract 40% Ellagic Acid (360 mg)

Black Pepper Extract 95% Piperine

Zinc (40 mg)

Vitamin D

Vitamin B5 (8 mg)

Vitamin B6 (5.6 mg)

Before taking any supplement, it is necessary to carefully read the composition to avoid food allergies/intolerances/other eating reactions and annoyances.

How TestoPrime key ingredients Work? Studies & Clinical Trial sRevealed

It is easy to understand that TestoPrime T Booster Supplement is a product with a highly enhanced composition.

Vitamins, precious minerals & trace elements, powerful antioxidants and herbs with centuries of history in Traditional Chinese Medicine & Ayurveda, compose a valuable blend offering multiple (and not one-sided) support to the male organism.

From the specially designed formula of Testo Prime you can have a multitude of benefits:

physical health

mental health

sexual health

and mental health

In addition, you improve your physical condition, your external image, but also your self-confidence.

The 12 components of the supplement work in a complementary and enhancing way to each other.

This synergistic effect of these specially selected ingredients ultimately makes the TestoPrime supplement stand out from many other testosterone boosters on the market.

Therefore and before we start analyzing (based on scientifically proven data) these 12 ingredients - let's say again, that TestoPrime, is an all-natural dietary supplement (for oral administration), digestible and quickly absorbed by the organism.

It does not contain dangerous substances or chemicals, does not cause addiction/side effects/hormonal disorders, and is a supplement that can be taken easily and safely as a means of stimulating the organism by adult men of all ages.

A detailed analysis of each of the ingredients follows.

D-Aspartic Acid (2,000 mg)

D-Aspartic Acid - also known as Aspartic Acid - is a chemical belonging to the amino acids.

A member of the "unnecessary" amino acids implies that it is an ingredient synthesized by the organism itself.

We meet the D-AA (D-Aspartic Acid) mainly in the endocrine and nervous system of the organism, playing a very important role, as it functions as a kind of "catalyst" promoting the process of testosterone production.

As an ingredient, it works amazingly on muscle stimulation and strength, fighting physical exhaustion and fatigue, and enhancing the athletic (aerobic and anaerobic) performance of the individual.

It is not a coincidence that we find it as a key ingredient - in addition to male supplements - and in sports supplements, increasing significantly the androgenic/anabolic action of the organism.

In TestoPrime participates with a dosage of 2000 mg, which - always according to valid scientific data - offers a sufficient stimulation dose to the male organism.

As an amino acid of form D, it also functions as a "hormone releaser", resulting in significantly higher production of testosterone in the organism ( check study here ).

Helps develop and maintain lean muscle mass, ensuring physical and mental wellness and smooth functioning.

The benefits of D-Aspartic Acid - as a nutritional supplement boosting overall health - are very important whether you exercise or not.

Although commonly used by athletes engaging in "heavy" sports such as bodybuilding, its use is also recommended by people who do not exercise physically.

Possible Side Effects

The use of D-Aspartic Acid in men under 20 - 21 years is contraindicated, as it can negatively affect the normal development and hormonal balance of the adolescent.

The same applies for people with serious illnesses, allergies and hyperthyroidism, autoimmune diseases, mental illness or epilepsy.

Its use not allowed for people with very high testosterone levels.

People with a serious health history or persons taking (for any reason) medication, it is advisable to consult a doctor before taking a supplement that may affect the effectiveness of their medication or cause them serious side effects and health problems.

It is recommended to use it - preferably - as a dietary supplement and only for short time and not for longer periods (without breaks).

Panax Ginseng (8,000 mg)

An herb of the list of ingredients of TestoPrime (and in fact in a very "rich" amount reaching 8,000 mg), with a history of many centuries becoming synonymous with energy, wellness and strength (physical and spiritual).

It contains a variety of powerful active ingredients, the most important of which are panaxosides and ginsenosides.

Considered as one of the most powerful natural nootropic enhancers , it enhances memory, thinking and cognitive ability of the brain.

In fact, it is considered an "adaptogenic herb" (adaptogen), due to enhancing the homeostasis of the organism, meaning that it promotes the organism's ability to maintain a stable environment not affected by external changes.

This homeostasis is a very important factor and basic condition for the proper functioning of the organism (at all levels).

As one of the most effective natural energy boosters, we now find it in many (and different) nutritional supplements, vitamins but also in sports/energy drinks, also used medically for Alzheimer's disease, depression and chronic fatigue.

Athletes are accustomed to using Panax Ginseng to quickly rebuild muscle after tough training, as well as to stimulate/improve their athletic performance as a whole (muscle strength/endurance, energy, concentration, momentum, determination, psychology , protection from injuries, elimination of stress before competitions). ( clinical trials here )

Nevertheless, Panax Ginseng is an herb to offer you wellness, but also enhanced cardiovascular and respiratory function (extremely beneficial especially for the smokers).

It also strengthens the immune system and protects against viruses/colds.

In the case of erectile dysfunction - according to scientific research - it provides a very positive effect, greatly improving the ability of the individual to achieve a hard and lasting erection.

Possible Side Effects

In general, it is a safe herb not causing side effects, however, it is recommended that its use does not exceed the period of 6 months continuously without breaks.

Several people have reported as a possible side effect the sleep disorder (insomnia, nervousness, restless limbs, lack of quality sleep duration, lack of quality sleep to rest the body and mind).

In addition, there have been some reports of the development of rashes, itching, skin irritation or burning sensation; but again these cases are quite limited and mainly concern people with allergies, so special care is needed in its use by people with allergies.

In addition, attention on the use and dosage is required by people with very high energy levels or particularly nervous/hyperactive people, as well as people with attention deficit disorder.

Due to the "awakening" of the body and mind caused by Panax Ginseng with the energy boost offered, it is possible for some people to increase hyperactivity/nervousness.

For the same reason, its combined administration with other (natural or synthetic) stimulants is contraindicated.

People with sensitivity to caffeine (and stimulants in general) are more likely to experience symptoms such as nervousness, difficulty concentrating, aggression, headache, upset stomach, nausea or sleep disorders.

Besides, and for those taking a Panax Ginseng supplement - it is recommended to avoid using it late at night, as it can disrupt sleep (on quality and quantity).

Rare cases reported in side effects such as fever (hypertension) or hypertension.

Certainly - as with any dietary supplement - experts warn that it should be taken with extreme caution and only on medical advice (especially if there are serious health problems such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, bleeding problems, hormonal problems and diseases, epilepsy).

Fenugreek (800 mg)

Fenugreek or Trigonella is clearly one of the most referred to nutritional supplements of the last decade.

Alternative Therapy with Fenugreek has only been around for a few years, but it is very interesting.

Originally, from India and with a history of many centuries, it arrived in Europe and America just a few years ago as a "new trend" and has been breaking ground ever since.

We find it in many nutritional, sports but also men enhancement supplements .

Many people use its seeds as a natural sweetener.

With a taste that is strongly reminiscent of maple syrup, Fenugreek can replace sugar, or any other (natural or artificial) sweetener on the market.

Nevertheless, basically, the herb Fenugreek became known for another reason, for the enhancement offered to men, both in sexual desire (libido) and in their sexual performance (erection duration, erection quality & hardness, sperm volume, sperm quality & motility, orgasm, fertility).

Most people know Fenugreek as a booster of male erectile function, testosterone stimulation and body energy.

However, this herb has many more (and in fact very important) applications in health.

Recent scientific studies confirm that this herb also helps fight constipation and achieve a healthy gastrointestinal system.

It also helps to improve blood sugar levels and control lipid concentration.

It has a detoxifying effect (especially from alcohol on the liver) and works well as a painkiller.

Many women use Fenugreek instead of analgesics for menstrual cramps and pain.

Many athletes also use Fenugreek for its strong analgesic effect, almost equal to that of medicinal products.

During this Clinical Trial almost all participants (90%) had increased Testosterone Levels.

Possible Side Effects

As with other seeds, Fenugreek requires special care when using it.

People with allergies to other seeds should avoid it.

Some people have reported side effects such as diarrhea, gas and worsening of asthma.

People with high blood sugar or people with diabetes should also avoid it.

Its use by children and teenagers is forbidden.

Doctors warn especially people taking anticoagulants. Medical consent and follow-up is required to obtain it.

Green Tea Extract 70% Catechins (4,000 mg)

Green Tea Extract (i.e. the extract of Green Tea) is your No. 1 ally for a strong and healthy organism.

It is one of the most popular antioxidant foods on the planet, as well as the most dynamic ingredients to enhance psychology and mood.

However, it has also become widely known for its use as a fat burner and weight loss enhancer. ( Check Clinical Studies here )

Green Tea is a good booster of the body's immunity.

Prevents viruses and colds, strengthens the body's defenses in "outside" attacks and helps maintain good health.

Especially as a person gets older, the powerful chemicals in Green Tea are even more valuable.

There are studies claiming that it significantly reduces the risk of serious diseases such as Parkinson's disease, dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Not to mention the powerful anti-cancer protection it offers, which is now widely known.

Due to its valuable antioxidants, green tea works in the organism as anti-ageing and is undoubtedly a component of health and longevity.

Do not forget that green tea with its many catechins enhances heart health, promotes fat loss in the body, prevents the growth of cancer cells and fights obesity.

Possible Side Effects

Although it is one of the most popular superfoods and healthy ingredients in the world, even green tea can be harmful in some cases.

Especially its use by people sensitive to caffeine (and stimulants) can result in nervousness, sleep disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, headache, dizziness, gastric vertigo, and even aggressive behavior.

Besides, its use by people suffering from high blood sugar or are diabetic is forbidden, as it makes it difficult to control blood sugar levels.

However, in general, in any case of serious illness or medication, it is advisable to consult your doctor before taking any dietary supplement.

Green Tea supplements are also contraindicated in people with kidney damage, liver damage or glaucoma.

Avoid its use in combination with medicines such as lithium, aspirin and clozapine.

Garlic Extract (1,200 mg)

Garlic Extract - that is, the extract from the well-known (and "stinky") garlic - actually has a wealth of health benefits.

It is a small treasure of nature, a gift to health.

It is considered by many to be the secret of longevity and prosperity and, as scientific research now proves, they are not wrong.

It stimulates heart function, preventing cardiovascular disease.

Garlic helps prevent blood clots, as well as regulating blood sugar levels.

In addition, it controls blood pressure and bad cholesterol.

Another reason - very important - to include garlic in your daily diet is its strong natural anti-cancer action, a fact confirmed by the American Cancer Society (ACS | American Cancer Society).

With its antioxidant action, it fights dangerous free radicals (responsible for the aging of the organism, but also for a multitude of its dysfunctions).

With its antimicrobial/antibacterial/antiviral action, it protects the body, while with its anti-asthmatic action it is an important "medicine" for a large number of people.

In fact, if you think that garlic - because of its strong (and for many unpleasant) smell - kills love, you are making a huge mistake.

Garlic is (as unbelievable as it sounds) one of the most powerful natural aphrodisiacs.

In particular, scientists from the University of Stirling in Scotland UK and Charles University in Prague, after a series of studies found for the first time that this strong smell of garlic, when applied to men is a strong aphrodisiac for women, stimulating their erotic mood and their sexual desire.

It is no coincidence that we now find it in a variety of male enhancement products (Male Enhancement Pills and Testosterone Boosters).

Possible Side Effects

Garlic is very beneficial in small quantities, but in large quantities, it can be quite harmful, causing various side effects.

Experts warn that when consumed in large quantities it can cause liver problems and liver toxicity.

It is also very possible, an overdose, to cause very intensely (almost unbearable) bad breath and body (through sweat), gastrointestinal disorders, heartburn and severe indigestion.

Many people - after consuming a large amount of garlic - experience low blood pressure or hypotension accompanied by fainting and loss of strength.

Especially people suffering from hypotension should be much more careful about garlic consumption.

Nevertheless, this is not the only side effect of excessive garlic intake...

As a "blood thinner", garlic can offer significant benefits (preventing blood clots from forming), but it can also cause uncontrollable bleeding (in a pre-existing or upcoming injury).

Therefore, its use is contraindicated by people receiving anticoagulant treatment but also by those going to have or have already had surgery in the recent past.

KSM 66 ® Ashwagandha Extract (668 mg)

One of the most important ingredients in the TestoPrime testosterone boosting formula is KSM 66 ® Ashwagandha Extract.

It is an enhanced form of Ashwagandha, now known for its benefits, patented and highly effective.

It is another herb with adaptogen action, enhancing health and the organism on many levels.

Mainly becoming known as a very powerful tonic is an ingredient "loving" and promoting health.

Today you will find it in various nutritional supplements and, surely, it could not be missing from TestoPrime.

Its antispasmodic action is extremely beneficial in patients with asthma, cough, etc.

The anti-ageing action it offers, however, is a breath of youth and life for every man over 35-40 years old.

KSM 66 ® Ashwagandha Extract promotes physical health as it strengthens the immune, nervous and endocrine systems and certainly the organism's reproductive system.

It also fights inflammation and offers high antioxidant protection to the organism.

Helps reduce and manage stress in everyday life, prevents/fights depression and contributes to health psychology.

This is an ingredient promoting both physical and mental health while offering serious benefits to the mental health of the individual. ( Study Here )

Improves memory and prevents the onset of dementia, Alzheimer's disease or Parkinson's disease.

Especially for men, there is one more reason to enter their daily lives.

It increases the levels of the male hormone testosterone and significantly improves sexual performance, while also increasing fertility.

However, you will also find KSM 66 ® Ashwagandha Extract - added to male sexual enhancement supplements - in sports nutritional supplements, due to offering strong anabolic action, enhancing physical endurance, improving muscle gains and optimizing the user's athletic performance.

Possible Side Effects

A possible very high dose of Ashwagandha herb (and on a regular basis) can cause serious gastrointestinal side effects.

In addition (according to health experts), it is contraindicated for people with serious illnesses or people taking any medication.

Naturally, not for use by people who have had, or are about to have surgery in the near future.

TestoPrime - Other Ingredients found

In any case, Testo Prime does not only contain these ingredients.

In the mixture of ingredients of TestoPrime, you will also find other very interesting and very useful ingredients such as:

Pomegranate Extract 40% Ellagic Acid (360 mg)

Black Pepper Extract 95% Piperine

Zinc (40 mg)

Vitamin D

Vitamin B5 (8 mg)

Vitamin B6 (5.6 mg)

TestoPrime Reviews

Testoprime has a lot of positive Reviews across the Internet. We have tested TestoPrime too and our Results were really Strong.

You can check Here more Reviews on Testoprime Test Booster Supplement:

How does TestoPrime work? Do all Testosterone Boosters (T-Boosters) work?

TestoPrime, the male enhancement supplement of libido, prevention/control of erectile dysfunction and improvement of sexual performance is not a simple supplement.

It contains 12 super-active ingredients (all carefully selected - both qualitatively and quantitatively – by nature) in order to stimulate the male organism more naturally.

No side effects and no risks.

It is the safest and at the same time effective way to boost your self-confidence again and to revive your old sexual glamor.

The use of the TestoPrime supplement is ideal even for people who exercise regularly and aim at building muscle in their body, and - of course - in minimizing body fat.

However, in addition to enhanced sexual and athletic performance, TestoPrime also ensures improved cognitive brain function and improved psychology/mood.

It is a remarkable supplement, a product of a reliable company (known worldwide in the field of nutritional supplements) and this in itself is able to create a huge feeling of security.

The truth is that not all men's supplements are equally effective, which - for the most part - starts from their composition.

With TestoPrime achieving a natural increase in testosterone production of up to 44%, reduction of oxidative stress by 71.6%, muscle strengthening and increase in muscle mass by 138.7% and fat loss by 16%, there is no doubt that it is the right health supplement for every man over 35.

TestoPrime - Where to Buy it

The purchase of TestoPrime is made only via its official website , where you can see the most advantageous offers on the price for TestoPrime.

