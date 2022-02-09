The Best in the market Testosterone Booster supplements and most effective and safe testosterone pills reviewed by experts and can buy over the counter

What are Testosterone Booster Pills?

Testosterone boosters, also known as testosterone pills, are supplements that allegedly increase one’s levels of testosterone, the primary male hormone in the body. Sometimes called test boosters or T boosters, these products are manufactured from natural ingredients like herbs, minerals, vitamin blends, and organic extracts.

The reason why testosterone boosters or testosterone pills have become tremendously popular over the last several decades is that they seem to be the only effective alternative to real hormones.

Why to go for Best Testosterone Boosting Supplements

Real hormones and different steroids used in testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) come with dangerous side effects and inhibit the body’s own production of male hormones (androgens).

Testosterone boosters are safe to use, as they don’t impair one’s ability to produce any hormone.

The Statements of Our Review

In this review, we will take an in-depth look at what are the best testosterone boosters in 2022 to help you make an informed decision before making a purchase.

We’ll start with a brief rundown of the winning products in case you don’t have much time or patience to read the whole review. However, we still recommend reading the whole guide to learn how testosterone pills work, what are the most popular ingredients, what are the side effects, and so on.

THE TOP PERFORMERS

Based on the expected performance parameters after taking the best testosterone boosting pills our review team has made the list of top ranking pills with rating. The topmost rated testosterone boosting pill in the market comes out to be Testo Prime . This product has proven medical records and is rated highly in the industrial circles. It has had enormous satisfied users in the last one year with 96% positive assertive testimonials. Please go through the list below for other rankings.

The 6 Best Testosterone Boosters, Our Experts Review

Testo Prime: The best Testosterone booster pill with 100% overall rating.

Click here to buy Testo Prime

Our in-depth analysis has revealed that this pill is capable of bringing following improvements :

High physical as well as mental energy level

Increase in protein synthesis

Burn excess fat and enhance metabolism (For targeted belly fat loss you can check also Phenq supplement from the same company)

from the same company) Upgrade mood and level of confidence

Increase production of testosterone

Build muscles

In addition to all the above amazing quick responses Testo Prime’s capacity to take control over all the testosterone lowering factors are astounding. The other vital aspect which caught the attention of the review team is its high concentration in each serving.

INGREDIENTS OF TESTO PRIME

D-Aspartic acid

Panax Ginseng

Ashwagandha

Fenugreek

Green tea

Extract of Pomegranate

Vitamin D, B5, B6

Zinc

Garlic Extract

Black Pepper

Testo prime offers Lifetime guarantee.

Click here to buy Testo Prime

Testogen: The Second Best Testosterone Booster Overall

Click here to buy Testogen

Why we recommend Testogen

Over the last few years, the bright minds working at Testogen , drastically improved their formula, and that’s one of the main reasons why Testogen is currently our top recommendation for anyone looking for a testosterone booster.

For instance, the manufacturer switched over to Tribulus Terrestris, Korean Red Ginseng - a choice that significantly improved the blend’s effectiveness. The new Testogen formula also contains boron instead of selenium, and the content of all other vitamins and minerals is also much healthier.

As a pleasant bonus, Testogen includes black pepper extract (95% piperine), a natural compound that can improve the bioavailability of all other ingredients in the supplement.

Click here to buy Testogen

Testo-Max: The Best Testosterone Booster as a Steroid Alternative

Testo-Max was developed with one primary goal in mind: to serve as an effective, safe, and legal alternative to Sustanon (testosterone isocaproate). Sustanon is an injection steroid used for testosterone therapy and by bodybuilders training for world-class tournaments.

Sustanon has massive side effects, including a severe decrease of the user’s own testosterone production. Testo-Max, as a natural alternative, does not have any significant side effects and does not impair testosterone production.

In short, Testo-Max is currently the best testosterone booster for athletes, bodybuilders, and men considering testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) for health reasons.

Click here to buy Testo-max

TestoFuel: The Best Testosterone Booster for Sex Drive Enhancement

Click here to buy testofuel

Why we recommend TestoFuel

As a testosterone supplement, TestoFuel contains all the best ingredients to increase T production safely. There is, however, one component that sets it apart from the competition: oyster extract.

Oyster meat has been considered an effective aphrodisiac for centuries already. For instance, the legendary Italian lover Giacomo Casanova allegedly ate 50 raw oysters for breakfast and several additional dozens of oysters throughout every day, without fail.

Scientific studies believe the aphrodisiac potential of oyster meat could be based on its outstanding zinc content, but it’s unlikely that such a massive effect is the result of one single mineral. Several other factors are at play.

To summarize, even if you take a high-quality blend of multivitamins and minerals daily, eating raw oysters or oyster extract could be a wise idea for libido support. In this matter, TestoFuel is the best option we have ever seen on the market with male enhacement properties.

Click here to buyTestofuel

TestRx: The Best Testosterone Booster for Building Muscle and Enhancing Physical Performance

Click here to buy TestRX

Why we recommend TestRx

TestRx has been on the testosterone pills market since 2001. Since then, this product has earned the trust and love of thousands of men around the world, with little to no reported side effects.

The real power of the TestRx blend, however, can be experienced only by athletes, bodybuilders, and professional fighters. Besides increasing general levels of testosterone (which is an ergogenic and anabolic chemical), TestRx contains a unique formulation of zinc called ZMA that would be particularly beneficial for those who engage in vigorous physical training or work.

ZMA stands for zinc monomethionine aspartate. Studies have reported that ZMA, especially when combined with magnesium and vitamin B6 (both of which are already included in TestRx), significantly promotes muscle building, as well as enhances strength and endurance in athletes.

In other words, if you are a bodybuilder or a professional athlete searching for a way to get ahead of your competition, TestRx could be your best choice.

Click here to buy TestRX

Prime Male: The Best Testosterone Booster to Prevent Age-Related Testosterone Decline

Click here to buy Prime Male

Why we recommend Prime Male

Statistical studies indicate that testosterone levels drop by an average of 1% per year after a man reaches his 30th birthday. This age-related decline may be even more significant in men with excess weight and little physical activity.

Prime Male is a testosterone booster developed and produced to stand against age-related testosterone decline. Its distinctive feature is the presence of luteolin, a citrus flavonoid that inhibits the aromatase enzyme. Aromatase transforms testosterone into estrogen, and aromatase activity is especially significant in overweight men.

Besides luteolin, Prime Male contains 11 other ingredients. The effectiveness of each of them has been confirmed through scientific studies. Since older men may need more active compounds to return their testosterone back to its young levels, Prime Male seems to be one of the best products for this group of people.

So, if you are 30 years or older, Prime Male could be your testosterone booster of choice.

Click here to buy Prime Male

THE REVIEW PROCEDURE FOLLOWED

But how did we find these specific products? Why are we sure they work better than hundreds of other options on the market?

Here’s a quick look at our review process.

When you buy a product that is intended to tweak your hormone levels, you want to be sure this is a top-quality, safe, and effective product. That’s exactly why our review process was so rigorous.

Step 1: We identified the companies that have been for at least 5 years in the market

The men’s health market has a net worth of billions of dollars, so it’s no surprise that new supplement companies appear every single year. We put aside companies that were too young and inexperienced, just to make sure you would get a product that has been already tried and tested by thousands of customers.

Step 2: We checked the ingredients and the scientific studies related to them

To make sure every single ingredient would be working for your health and not against it, we did meticulous research through all the most reputable databases of scientific studies including PubMed and ScienceDirect. In this review, we have selected only those products that contain ingredients with evidence-based effectiveness.

Step 3: We checked thousands of customer reviews for every product

It’s not enough to have a stellar ingredient label or be an experienced testosterone booster manufacturer. In the end, the customer satisfaction rate is all that matters. We carefully looked through thousands of reviews and ratings to give you only the products with the highest satisfaction rates.

Step 4: We evaluated the price and special deals of every product

Not everyone can invest several hundreds of dollars into a one-month supply of a testosterone booster they had never tried before. Even if it seems to be effective. With that in mind, we excluded the most expensive products and selected only those options that would bring you the best effects for an affordable price.

After these 4 steps, we were left with five testosterone boosters that we believe are the absolute best products in the niche as of 2022.

But how do they work? What are the most common ingredients in modern testosterone pills?

Ingredients used in Testosterone Pills

Common ingredients in testosterone boosters are:

pyridoxine (B6) It supports synthesis of testosterone. That’s exactly why pyridoxine is included in patented testosterone-boosting combinations like the ZMA in TestRx.

The king of all testosterone-boosting minerals is boron. Studies report that it may boost testosterone levels by almost 30% in some cases.

Another essential mineral for healthy testosterone levels is zinc, it increases the production of testosterone.

Selenium is another popular mineral in testosterone boosters. It is good as a fertility booster and increases testosterone levels.

Ginseng, especially Korean red ginseng. It supports the production of testosterone.

Ashwagandha

Meca

Tongcat ali

Tribullus Terrestris

Oysters which are rich in zinc and are an aphrodisiac.

Pepper

KNOW YOUR TESTOSTERONE

Testosterone is a male sex hormone (androgen) produced by the Leydig cells in the testes. Although it affects all organ systems in the body, the primary effects of testosterone are closely related to many traits associated with masculinity:

Muscle synthesis

Facial hair growth

Deepening and coarsening of the voice

Healthy sperm production and fertility in general

Sex drive and erectile function support

Motivation, confidence, forcefulness, proneness to rivalry

Besides its apparent association with virility, testosterone plays a vital role in many universal aspects of strong health. According to studies , testosterone:

Supports cognitive function (memory, attention, focus)

Prevents some mood disorders, including depression

Promotes red blood cell production

May prevent diabetes, heart disease, and osteoporosis

Of course, every man wants to increase his testosterone levels, especially as they tend to decline with the years. Without resorting to hormone injections, testosterone boosters are the only effective way of increasing T levels naturally.

FAQ

Does testosterone booster stop natural production of T?

Answer: No, testosterone boosters do not stop testosterone production.

Question: Do you need a prescription from your doctor to buy a testosterone booster?

Answer: All T boosters on the modern market are over-the-counter health supplements.

Question: What are the biological effects of testosterone pills?

Answer: The biological effects of testosterone boosters are based on the biological effects of testosterone itself. The most common results you can expect are:

Improved muscle building

Enhanced strength, endurance, and physical performance in general

Higher sex drive

More motivation and forcefulness

Question: What are the common side effects of taking testosterone boosters?

Answer: As a rule, most people do not experience any side effects at all.

Question: How do testosterone boosters interact with other medications?

Answer: Most testosterone boosters do not interact with other conventional medications.

Question: How long will I have to wait for the results after I start taking my testosterone booster?

Answer: Although the effect varies from one person to another, most men start noticing significant results after 1-2 months of supplementation.

Question: Do I have to exercise if I want better results?

Answer: Testosterone is an anabolic hormone, not a magic pill. You’ll still have to exercise.

Question: Can I take several testosterone boosters at the same time for better results?

Answer: No

Common ingredients in testosterone boosters and how they work

Vitamins

Vitamins are needed for optimal testosterone production. Scientists have long confirmed that several vitamins have the ability to support healthy testosterone levels. For example, one massive trial reported that taking vitamin D3 daily may increase total testosterone by 21% and free testosterone (bioactive) by 17%.

Vitamins from the B group, particularly pyridoxine (B6), may also support testosterone synthesis. That’s exactly why pyridoxine is included in patented testosterone-boosting combinations like the ZMA in TestRx.

Some other vitamins with significant antioxidative power, like vitamin E, play a synergistic role

together with minerals like selenium in supporting healthy testosterone.

In general, a good daily supply of all the necessary vitamins is essential to ensure that the body’s

systems are working properly. Indirectly, this always leads to better testosterone production too.

Minerals that affect testosterone synthesis

Perhaps, the king of all testosterone-boosting minerals is boron. Studies report that boron can boost

testosterone levels by almost 30% in some cases. Additionally, boron can reduce unhealthy levels of female sex hormones in men by about 40% after a single week of supplementation .

However, it is important to remember that most minerals work better in combination. For example,

Boron and magnesium work synergistically. Studies have confirmed that boron can improve the

absorption of magnesium in the guts, and magnesium can increase both total and free testosterone levels .

Another essential mineral for healthy testosterone levels is zinc, but few people know that it doesn’t affect resting testosterone levels. Instead, zinc is able to increase testosterone production during and immediately after physical exercise. In other words, zinc supplementation would be especially beneficial for athletes, bodybuilders, and everyone exercising at the gym on a regular basis.

Last but not least, selenium is another popular mineral in testosterone boosters, although it seems to have been losing popularity lately. Studies suggest that selenium may be particularly effective in elevating testosterone levels in men suffering from fertility issues.

Botanicals that may boost testosterone levels

Herbalists from all around the world have been using different botanicals to support healthy testosterone levels in a safe and effective manner.

For example, one of the most popular plant-based components in modern testosterone boosters is

ginseng, especially Korean red ginseng. Many studies have reported that the ginsenosides in ginseng root can increase testosterone levels and improve erectile function by supporting healthy nitric oxide (NO) production.

Some other popular herbs that boost testosterone are ashwagandha , maca , tongkat ali , tribulus terrestris (especially Bulgarian tribulus). Some of them work better than others, but one general rule is that vitamins and minerals usually work better than most botanicals in term of enhancing testosterone levels.

Healthy foods that may increase testosterone production

Aside from vitamins, minerals, and natural herbal supplements, there are many foods you can buy at your local grocery store. You will find some of these foods as extracts in different testosterone boosters. Another valid approach is to just buy these foods and start eating them throughout the day.

Oysters, for instance, are rich in zinc and are one of the first aphrodisiacs that man has discovered. TestoFuel contains this ingredient for an added sex drive boost.

Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and mackerel are rich in vitamin D, one of the most beneficial vitamins for healthy testosterone production.

Pepper, particularly chili pepper for its capsaicin and black pepper for piperine, improves blood supply and enhances absorption. Many testosterone boosters include black pepper extract to enhance the bioavailability of their other components.

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, Brussel sprouts contain diindolylmethane (DIM), a compound that lowers estrogen levels and thus helps to balance the body’s sex hormones.

Spinach is rich in natural steroids called phytoecdysteroids. These plant-based compounds can improve protein synthesis and are particularly beneficial for men who want to build muscle.

Different citrus fruits like lemon, grapefruit, and orange are rich in flavonoids like luteolin. Among the many beneficial actions of these compounds is the ability to suppress aromatase , the enzyme that transforms testosterone into estrogen in the body.

Brazil nuts are one of the best natural sources of selenium, a mineral that can boost testosterone levels, especially in men with fertility issues .

Of course, to experience all the effects of optimal testosterone levels, make sure to include plenty of protein and healthy fats into your diet. Since testosterone is an anabolic hormone that promotes the synthesis of lean muscle in the body, you will need enough ”building blocks” in the first place.

Healthy lifestyle changes that may improve testosterone in men

The five testosterone boosters we presented to you in this review are effective for the vast majority

(over 95%) of customers. However, if you want to achieve significant and long-term results, relying on supplements alone would be a bad attitude.

Besides testosterone pills and adequate diet, there are several lifestyle changes that could help you keep your testosterone levels healthy throughout the years.

Adequate sleep is essential for testosterone production

For example, a study published in 2010 reported that men who slept for an average of 8 hours every night had about 60% more testosterone than men who got just 4 hours of sleep. This effect is based on the natural physiology of testosterone, as this hormone is produced mainly during nighttime.

Here are a few tips to help you improve your sleep quality and support healthy testosterone production:

Avoid stimulants 4-5 hours before going to bed (coffee, tea, energy drinks, etc.).

Don’t eat anything for at least 2-3 hours before going to sleep.

Put aside all your electronic devices (telephone, laptop, tablet) one hour before sleep.

Whenever possible, aim to be in bed before midnight, preferably around 10 or 11 PM. Make the room as dark as possible, since melatonin (one of the hormones that promote sleep in humans) is destroyed by light.

The optimal air temperature for sleep is about 60 to 67 F (16 to 20 C).

The optimal air humidity is 35 to 55 percent.

The average person spends about one third of their life sleeping, so it is not surprising that adequate sleep is so important for male health and optimal testosterone levels.

Chronic or severe stress could be detrimental to testosterone.

Cortisol has an antagonistic relationship with testosterone, meaning that higher cortisol levels were time and again linked to decreased testosterone.

To illustrate the matter, in this study , a group of scientists injected cortisol into the bloodstream ofhealthy men and confirmed that their testosterone levels inevitably plunged afterward.

Modern life is stressful. Work-related stress, relationship issues, financial hardships, a steady decline in the global ecology—all of these factors are just the tip of the iceberg of reasons for stress in the modern man.

However, just knowing that chronic or significant stress could be detrimental for their virility is often enough reason to start practicing anti-stress techniques. Here’s a quick list of the most effective anti-stress techniques studies confirmed so far:

Click here to buy Prime Male

Why we recommend Prime Male

Statistical studies indicate that testosterone levels drop by an average of 1% per year after a man reaches his 30th birthday. This age-related decline may be even more significant in men with excess weight and little physical activity.

Prime Male is a testosterone booster developed and produced to stand against age-related testosterone decline. Its distinctive feature is the presence of luteolin, a citrus flavonoid that inhibits the aromatase enzyme. Aromatase transforms testosterone into estrogen, and aromatase activity is especially significant in overweight men.

Besides luteolin, Prime Male contains 11 other ingredients. The effectiveness of each of them has been confirmed through scientific studies. Since older men may need more active compounds to return their testosterone back to its young levels, Prime Male seems to be one of the best products for this group of people.

So, if you are 30 years or older, Prime Male could be your testosterone booster of choice.

Click here to buy Prime Male

THE REVIEW PROCEDURE FOLLOWED

But how did we find these specific products? Why are we sure they work better than hundreds of other options on the market?

Here’s a quick look at our review process.

When you buy a product that is intended to tweak your hormone levels, you want to be sure this is a top-quality, safe, and effective product. That’s exactly why our review process was so rigorous.

Step 1: We identified the companies that have been for at least 5 years in the market

The men’s health market has a net worth of billions of dollars, so it’s no surprise that new supplement companies appear every single year. We put aside companies that were too young and inexperienced, just to make sure you would get a product that has been already tried and tested by thousands of customers.

Step 2: We checked the ingredients and the scientific studies related to them

To make sure every single ingredient would be working for your health and not against it, we did meticulous research through all the most reputable databases of scientific studies including PubMed and ScienceDirect. In this review, we have selected only those products that contain ingredients with evidence-based effectiveness.

Step 3: We checked thousands of customer reviews for every product

It’s not enough to have a stellar ingredient label or be an experienced testosterone booster manufacturer. In the end, the customer satisfaction rate is all that matters. We carefully looked through thousands of reviews and ratings to give you only the products with the highest satisfaction rates.

Step 4: We evaluated the price and special deals of every product

Not everyone can invest several hundreds of dollars into a one-month supply of a testosterone booster they had never tried before. Even if it seems to be effective. With that in mind, we excluded the most expensive products and selected only those options that would bring you the best effects for an affordable price.

After these 4 steps, we were left with five testosterone boosters that we believe are the absolute best products in the niche as of 2022.

But how do they work? What are the most common ingredients in modern testosterone pills?

Ingredients used in Testosterone Pills

Common ingredients in testosterone boosters are:

pyridoxine (B6) It supports synthesis of testosterone. That’s exactly why pyridoxine is included in patented testosterone-boosting combinations like the ZMA in TestRx.

The king of all testosterone-boosting minerals is boron. Studies report that it may boost testosterone levels by almost 30% in some cases.

Another essential mineral for healthy testosterone levels is zinc, it increases the production of testosterone.

Selenium is another popular mineral in testosterone boosters. It is good as a fertility booster and increases testosterone levels.

Ginseng, especially Korean red ginseng. It supports the production of testosterone.

Ashwagandha

Meca

Tongcat ali

Tribullus Terrestris

Oysters which are rich in zinc and are an aphrodisiac.

Pepper

KNOW YOUR TESTOSTERONE

Testosterone is a male sex hormone (androgen) produced by the Leydig cells in the testes. Although it affects all organ systems in the body, the primary effects of testosterone are closely related to many traits associated with masculinity:

Muscle synthesis

Facial hair growth

Deepening and coarsening of the voice

Healthy sperm production and fertility in general

and fertility in general Sex drive and erectile function support

Motivation, confidence, forcefulness, proneness to rivalry

Besides its apparent association with virility, testosterone plays a vital role in many universal aspects of strong health. According to studies , testosterone:

Supports cognitive function (memory, attention, focus)

(memory, attention, focus) Prevents some mood disorders, including depression

Promotes red blood cell production

May prevent diabetes, heart disease, and osteoporosis

Of course, every man wants to increase his testosterone levels, especially as they tend to decline with the years. Without resorting to hormone injections, testosterone boosters are the only effective way of increasing T levels naturally.

FAQ

Does testosterone booster stop natural production of T?

Answer: No, testosterone boosters do not stop testosterone production.

Question: Do you need a prescription from your doctor to buy a testosterone booster?

Answer: All T boosters on the modern market are over-the-counter health supplements.

Question: What are the biological effects of testosterone pills?

Answer: The biological effects of testosterone boosters are based on the biological effects of testosterone itself. The most common results you can expect are:

Improved muscle building

Enhanced strength, endurance, and physical performance in general

Higher sex drive

More motivation and forcefulness

Question: What are the common side effects of taking testosterone boosters?

Answer: As a rule, most people do not experience any side effects at all.

Question: How do testosterone boosters interact with other medications?

Answer: Most testosterone boosters do not interact with other conventional medications.

Question: How long will I have to wait for the results after I start taking my testosterone booster?

Answer: Although the effect varies from one person to another, most men start noticing significant results after 1-2 months of supplementation.

Question: Do I have to exercise if I want better results?

Answer: Testosterone is an anabolic hormone, not a magic pill. You’ll still have to exercise.

Question: Can I take several testosterone boosters at the same time for better results?

Answer: No

Common ingredients in testosterone boosters and how theywork

Vitamins

Vitamins are needed for optimal testosterone production. Scientists have long confirmed that several vitamins have the ability to support healthy testosterone levels. For example, one massive trial reported that taking vitamin D3 daily may increase total testosterone by 21% and free testosterone (bioactive) by 17%.

Vitamins from the B group, particularly pyridoxine (B6), may also support testosterone synthesis. That’s exactly why pyridoxine is included in patented testosterone-boosting combinations like the ZMA in TestRx.

Some other vitamins with significant antioxidative power, like vitamin E, play a synergistic role

together with minerals like selenium in supporting healthy testosterone.

In general, a good daily supply of all the necessary vitamins is essential to ensure that the body’s systems are working properly. Indirectly, this always leads to better testosterone production too.

Minerals that affect testosterone synthesis

Perhaps, the king of all testosterone-boosting minerals is boron. Studies report that boron can boost

testosterone levels by almost 30% in some cases. Additionally, boron can reduce unhealthy levels of female sex hormones in men by about 40% after a single week of supplementation .

However, it is important to remember that most minerals work better in combination. For example, Boron and magnesium work synergistically. Studies have confirmed that boron can improve the absorption of magnesium in the guts, and magnesium can increase both total and free testosterone levels .

Another essential mineral for healthy testosterone levels is zinc, but few people know that it doesn’t affect resting testosterone levels. Instead, zinc is able to increase testosterone production during and immediately after physical exercise. In other words, zinc supplementation would be especially beneficial for athletes, bodybuilders, and everyone exercising at the gym on a regular basis.

Last but not least, selenium is another popular mineral in testosterone boosters, although it seems to have been losing popularity lately. Studies suggest that selenium may be particularly effective in elevating testosterone levels in men suffering from fertility issues.

Botanicals that may boost testosterone levels

Herbalists from all around the world have been using different botanicals to support healthy testosterone levels in a safe and effective manner.

For example, one of the most popular plant-based components in modern testosterone boosters is ginseng, especially Korean red ginseng. Many studies have reported that the ginsenosides in ginseng root can increase testosterone levels and improve erectile function by supporting healthy nitric oxide (NO) production.

Some other popular herbs that boost testosterone are ashwagandha , maca , tongkat ali , tribulus terrestris (especially Bulgarian tribulus). Some of them work better than others, but one general rule is that vitamins and minerals usually work better than most botanicals in term of enhancingtestosterone levels.

Healthy foods that may increase testosterone production

Aside from vitamins, minerals, and natural herbal supplements, there are many foods you can buy at your local grocery store.You will find some of these foods as extracts in different testosterone boosters. Another valid approach is to just buy these foods and start eating them throughout the day.

Oysters, for instance, are rich in zinc and are one of the first aphrodisiacs that man has discovered. TestoFuel contains this ingredient for an added sex drive boost.

Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and mackerel are rich in vitamin D, one of the most beneficial vitamins for healthy testosterone production.

Pepper, particularly chili pepper for its capsaicin and black pepper for piperine, improves blood supply and enhances absorption. Many testosterone boosters include black pepper extract to enhance the bioavailability of their other components.

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, Brussel sprouts contain diindolylmethane (DIM), a compound that lowers estrogen levels and thus helps to balance the body’s sex hormones.

Spinach is rich in natural steroids called phytoecdysteroids. These plant-based compounds can improve protein synthesis and are particularly beneficial for men who want to build muscle.

Different citrus fruits like lemon, grapefruit, and orange are rich in flavonoids like luteolin. Among the many beneficial actions of these compounds is the ability to suppress aromatase , the enzyme that transforms testosterone into estrogen in the body.

Brazil nuts are one of the best natural sources of selenium, a mineral that can boost testosterone levels, especially in men with fertility issues .

Of course, to experience all the effects of optimal testosterone levels, make sure to include plenty of protein and healthy fats into your diet. Since testosterone is an anabolic hormone that promotes the synthesis of lean muscle in the body, you will need enough ”building blocks” in the first place.

Healthy lifestyle changes that may improve testosterone in men

The five testosterone boosters we presented to you in this review are effective for the vast majority (over 95%) of customers. However, if you want to achieve significant and long-term results, relying on supplements alone would be a bad attitude.

Besides testosterone pills and adequate diet, there are several lifestyle changes that could help you keep your testosterone levels healthy throughout the years.

Adequate sleep is essential for testosterone production

For example, a study published in 2010 reported that men who slept for an average of 8 hours every night had about 60% more testosterone than men who got just 4 hours of sleep. This effect is based on the natural physiology of testosterone, as this hormone is produced mainly during nighttime.

Here are a few tips to help you improve your sleep quality and support healthy testosterone production:

Avoid stimulants 4-5 hours before going to bed (coffee, tea, energy drinks, etc.).

Don’t eat anything for at least 2-3 hours before going to sleep.

Put aside all your electronic devices (telephone, laptop, tablet) one hour before sleep.

Whenever possible, aim to be in bed before midnight, preferably around 10 or 11 PM. Make the room as dark as possible, since melatonin (one of the hormones that promote sleep in humans) is destroyed by light.

The optimal air temperature for sleep is about 60 to 67 F (16 to 20 C).

The optimal air humidity is 35 to 55 percent.

The average person spends about one third of their life sleeping, so it is not surprising that adequate sleep is so important for male health and optimal testosterone levels.

Chronic or severe stress could be detrimental to testosterone.

Cortisol has an antagonistic relationship with testosterone, meaning that higher cortisol levels were

time and again linked to decreased testosterone.

To illustrate the matter, in this study , a group of scientists injected cortisol into the bloodstream of healthy men and confirmed that their testosterone levels inevitably plunged afterward.

Modern life is stressful. Work-related stress, relationship issues, financial hardships, a steady decline in the global ecology—all of these factors are just the tip of the iceberg of reasons for stress in the modern man.

However, just knowing that chronic or significant stress could be detrimental for their virility is often enough reason to start practicing anti-stress techniques. Here’s a quick list of the most effective anti-stress techniques studies confirmed so far:

Practice mindfulness, meditation, and Eastern martial arts (tai chi, karate). Try taking natural adaptogens (plants that combat stress) like ginseng and rhodiola

Whenever possible, try eliminating sources of constant stress from your life. Change your job if you hate it, fix or ditch your current relationships if they’re gnawing at you, move to a new neighborhood if you don’t like where you live, and so on.

Nurture healthy social relationship: having at least a few good friends is a huge help in dealing with everyday stress.

Drinking too much alcohol also decreases testosterone production

Few men know that drinking is a terrible habit for their virility, not just for their liver. Studies reported that both alcohol and its metabolites are detrimental to testosterone production in a dose-dependent manner. In other words, the more you drink, the lower your testosterone will likely be.

Another danger related to alcohol for men is that many drinks that are traditionally thought of as ”masculine” ( beer and whiskey , for example) contain phytoestrogens—female hormones. This leads to a vicious cycle that looks like this:

Drinking too much beer increases a man’s estrogen levels, Estrogen promotes the accumulation of subcutaneous fat (under the skin), Subcutaneous fat has high aromatase activity Aromatase is an enzyme that transforms testosterone into estrogen

To summarize, high estrogen levels lead to a decrease in testosterone levels and an even more significant rise in estrogen. Alcoholic drinks with phytoestrogens potentiate this detrimental cycle.

As you see, there are quite a few approaches that you can follow to support your testosterone levels naturally. However, most of them take months to lead to a substantial effect. To help youn achieve better results faster and more effectively, high-quality testosterone boosters are the safest approach compared to prescription steroids and TRT.

Conclusion

There are thousands of testosterone booster products on the market, but over 99% of them aren’t worth your money, time, and attention. To help you make an informed decision, we invested weeks of research into the matter and here’s our list of the 5 best testosterone boosters right now:

The Best Testosterone Booster Overall: Testo Prime and then Testogen

The Best Testosterone Booster as a Steroid Alternative: Testo-Max

The Best Testosterone Booster for Sex Drive Enhancement: TestoFuel

The Best Testosterone Booster for Building Muscle and Enhancing Physical Performance: TestRx

The Best Testosterone Booster to Prevent Age-Related Testosterone Decline: Prime Male

BUY FROM OFFICIAL WEBSITE AT LOWEST PRICE

Overall rating:

The topmost rated testosterone boosting pill in the market comes out to be Testo Prime . This product has proven medical records and is rated highly in the industrial circles. It has had enormous satisfied users in the last one year with 96% positive assertive testimonials. We have given the list of other three top rankers followed by Testogen with ratings.

Content Disclaimer:

The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website’s selling as mentioned in the above as source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

This article was provided by Reckonsoft.org on behalf of their client SHOWBESTSITE.COM. If any questions related to the article, please do not hesitate to contact them admin@showbestsite.com.

Reckonsoft Ltd

Website: https://www.reckonsoft.org

Email: contact@reckonsoft.org

The content of this article and/or any product should not be used as a substitute for medical advice nor does it represent or express views and opinions of BCCL and its group publications. They jointly and severally disclaim any liability for the consequences flowing from the application of the Content, without any recourse or liability being cast upon BCCL and its group publications whatsoever

Practice mindfulness, meditation, and Eastern martial arts (tai chi, karate). Try taking natural adaptogens (plants that combat stress) like ginseng and rhodiola

Whenever possible, try eliminating sources of constant stress from your life. Change your job if youhate it, fix or ditch your current relationships if they’re gnawing at you, move to a new neighborhood if you don’t like where you live, and so on.

Nurture healthy social relationship: having at least a few good friends is a huge help in dealing witheveryday stress.

Drinking too much alcohol also decreases testosterone production

Few men know that drinking is a terrible habit for their virility, not just for their liver. Studies reported that both alcohol and its metabolites are detrimental to testosterone production in a dose-

dependent manner. In other words, the more you drink, the lower your testosterone will likely be.

Another danger related to alcohol for men is that many drinks that are traditionally thought of as

”masculine” ( beer and whiskey , for example) contain phytoestrogens—female hormones. This leads to a vicious cycle that looks like this:

Drinking too much beer increases a man’s estrogen levels, Estrogen promotes the accumulation of subcutaneous fat (under the skin), Subcutaneous fat has high aromatase activity Aromatase is an enzyme that transforms testosterone into estrogen

To summarize, high estrogen levels lead to a decrease in testosterone levels and an even more significant rise in estrogen. Alcoholic drinks with phytoestrogens potentiate this detrimental cycle.

As you see, there are quite a few approaches that you can follow to support your testosterone levels naturally. However, most of them take months to lead to a substantial effect. To help you achieve better results faster and more effectively, high-quality testosterone boosters are the safest approach compared to prescription steroids and TRT.

Conclusion

There are thousands of testosterone booster products on the market, but over 99% of them aren’t worth your money, time, and attention. To help you make an informed decision, we invested weeks of research into the matter and here’s our list of the 5 best testosterone boosters right now:

The Best Testosterone Booster Overall: Testo Prime and then Testogen

The Best Testosterone Booster as a Steroid Alternative: Testo-Max

The Best Testosterone Booster for Sex Drive Enhancement: TestoFuel

The Best Testosterone Booster for Building Muscle and Enhancing Physical Performance: TestRx

The Best Testosterone Booster to Prevent Age-Related Testosterone Decline: Prime Male

BUY FROM OFFICIAL WEBSITE AT LOWEST PRICE

Overall rating:

The topmost rated testosterone boosting pill in the market comes out to be Testo Prime . This product has proven medical records and is rated highly in the industrial circles. It has had enormous satisfied users in the last one year with 96% positive assertive testimonials. We have given the list of other three top rankers followed by Testogen with ratings.

Content Disclaimer:

The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website’s selling as mentioned in the above as source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

This article was provided by Reckonsoft.org on behalf of their client SHOWBESTSITE.COM. If any questions related to the article, please do not hesitate to contact them admin@showbestsite.com.

Reckonsoft Ltd

Website: https://www.reckonsoft.org

Email: contact@reckonsoft.org

The content of this article and/or any product should not be used as a substitute for medical advice nor does it represent or express views and opinions of BCCL and its group publications. They jointly and severally disclaim any liability for the consequences flowing from the application of the Content, without any recourse or liability being cast upon BCCL and its group publications whatsoever.

This is a Partnered Post.