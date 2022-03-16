Build Muscle Fast Supplements & Growth Pills For Bodybuilding : Analysis & Research

Are you involved in bodybuilding?

Do you like gymnastics and enjoy having a perfectly ribbed and muscular body?

Do you want to always feel energetic and full of strength despite the grueling workouts?

Then you have definitely considered the use of special supplements for muscle growth.

However, the crucial question is which muscle building supplements are finally right for you?

We asked the experts and learned the “smartest” tactics for rapid and spectacular muscle reconstruction in the body, which include the most effective supplements, the hottest tips and the biggest catches and tricks to avoid.

We took a look at a number of different growth pills to determine the top and most representative ones in each category in order to get to the best (8) supplements for muscle growth and physical strength.

In the following lines of this article you will find out the mode ("How?") and the assistance ("With the help of what?") required to build the muscle mass of your dreams.

First, here are the eight (7) best muscle building supplements we strongly recommend:

Our List of 7 Best Supplements for Muscle Growth and their Action

#1. CrazyBulk D-Bal | The Best Muscle Building Supplement

Description

D-Bal is the ultimate muscle building supplement, a legal steroid and a new generation supplement for bodybuilding lovers only.

As a legal OTC (over-the-counter) "steroid", it imitates the action of a Dianabol anabolic steroid with the chemical Methandrostenolone.

The chemical/toxic/dangerous/banned substance Methandrostenolone - considered by all bodybuilders as the "grandfather of anabolics" - was at the forefront of every major sporting event for many years, until it was banned.

Therefore, this very dangerous anabolic steroid is replaced by a non-toxic all-natural supplement from the company CrazyBulk.

D-Bal does not cause any side effects and it is not detected in the tests.

Now it comes with a new dynamic formula, 7 times stronger than the original.

Action

fast and huge muscle gains

enhanced physical strength

endurance

energy

concentration

increased agility

Composition

Vitamin D3 (as Cholecalciferol) 7.5 mcg 14% of RD (Recommended Dosage)

Magnesium (from Magnesium Oxide) 60 mg 38% of RDD (Recommended Daily Dosage)

MSM 800 mg

L-Isoleucine 300 mg

Suma Root Concentrated Extract 2: 1 (Pfaffia Paniculata) 200 mg

Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera) 200 mg

Tribulus Terrestris (fruit) 75 mg

Sodium Hyaluronate (Hyaluronic Acid) 30 mg

You will also find inactive ingredients such as:

Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (Capsule)

Microcrystalline Cellulose

Silica

Magnesium Stearate

Price

- One (1) package USD59.99 + FREE download 10 Online Training and Nutrition Guides + FREE shipping worldwide

- Two (2) packages USD 19.98 + 1 FREE package extra + FREE download 10 Online Training and Nutrition Guides + FREE shipping worldwide

→Visit the official website of D-Bal HERE (Lowest Price Online)

#2. TestoPrime | Powerful Testosterone Booster for Mass Muscle Benefits

Description

TestoPrime is not a synthetic hormone, but a 100% natural supplement which stimulates the production of testosterone in the male organism.

Its role is to support the body not only athletically, but also in general.

It gives excess athletic benefits and increased physical ability (endurance, strength, energy, and performance), and it also enhances the sexual mood and function, improves the cognitive function of the brain, and elevates mood and psychology.

TestoPrime works in a fast and dynamic way, not causing any side effects while it can be used (with equally significant benefits) by people who do not exercise.

Action

fast and huge physical benefits

enhanced athletic ability

optimal cognitive function (memory, perception, concentration, problem solving)

increased agility/momentum/"firing"

reduction of excess body fat

body weight management

mood/psychology/self-confidence

great muscle growth supplement

Composition

D-AA (D-Aspartic Acid) (2,000 mg)

Panax Ginseng (8,000 mg)

Ashwagandha Extract (668 mg)

Fenugreek Extract (800 mg)

Green Tea Extract 70% Catechins

Garlic Extract (1,200 mg)

Pomegranate Extract 40% Ellagic Acid (360 mg)

Black Pepper Extract 95% Piperine

Zinc (40 mg)

Vitamin D

Vitamin B5 (8 mg)

Vitamin B6 (5.6 mg)

Price

- One (1) pack USD59.99 + FREE shipping worldwide

- Two (2) packs USD119.99 + one (1) FREE extra package + FREE “TestoPrime’s Groundbreaking E-books” + FREE shipping worldwide

- Three (3) packs USD179.99 + three(3) FREE packs extra + FREE “TestoPrime’s Groundbreaking E-books” + FREE shipping worldwide

→ Visit the official website HERE (Best Price Online)

#3. CrazyNutrition Tri Protein | The Best "Food" for Muscles

Description

CrazyNutrition Tri Protein is a really crazy combination of six (6) different protein sources for huge and unreal muscle benefits from your workouts.

With this supplement, you can make every workout reach the maximum worth.

DigeZyme®'s blend of ingredients helps you fight muscle soreness resulting from a strenuous workout.

I am sure you know what I mean.

It significantly reduces the sensitivity of the muscles, helps the absorption of valuable vitamins and nutrients of your meals, which lead to optimal performance and maximum physical benefits.

CrazyBulk Tri Triin is without a doubt the "secret" of every bodybuilder.

Action

total coverage of daily protein needs

quick action

enhanced physical condition

muscle mass XXXL

treatment of post-workout muscle pain

promotes the development and maintenance of lean muscle mass

Composition

Whey Protein Isolate (MILK)

Whey protein Concentrate (MILK)

Micellar Casein (MILK)

Milk Protein Concentrate (MILK)

Flavor

Cocoa Powder

Calcium Caseinate (MILK)

Whey Protein Hydrolysate (MILK)

Sweetener (Sucralose)

DigeZyme®

Price

- One (1) package USD55.99 + FREE shipping worldwide + FREE download ten (10) online Training and Nutrition Guides

- Two (2) packages USD119.99 + 1 FREE extra package + FREE download ten (10) online Training and Nutrition Guides + FREE shipping worldwide

→ Visit the official website of Crazy Nutrition HERE

#4. CrazyNutrition Ultimate CRN 5 | Creatine for MAX Energy and Muscle Growth

Description

CrazyBulk CrazyNutrition Ultimate CRN 5 is one of those supplements that bodybuilders love, a creatine supplement with a very strong composition which helps you increase the time and difficulty of your workouts without a trace of fatigue.

You will simply have maximum physical performance, combativeness and max physical benefits.

Creatine draws water to the muscles and keeps them hydrated, healthy and bloated.

Your body will start to change in a short time, becoming much more voluminous and muscular than ever.

We prefer CrazyNutrition Ultimate CRN 5 because it contains five (5) different sources of creatine so you never bend in deep squats with a lot of weight and the bench press never takes you down.

Creatine equals strength, energy and improved performance.

It also provides zero fatigue and fast recovery, while the volume of your muscles will simply fascinate you.

Action

more dynamic lifts

greater physical strength

endurance

energy and fight fatigue

more tiring and frequent workouts

increased muscle gains

rapid muscle recovery after training

helps you exceed your personal records

protection of muscles from injuries

Composition

Sodium (as TriSodium Citrate) 1250 mg | 62.50% of (Recommended Daily Dosage – RDD)

® Aquamin® Mg (10% Mg) 562.50 mg | 15% of RDD

® Aquamin® Ag (30% Ca) 400 mg | 15% of RDD

Potassium (as Tri-Potassium Citrate) 195 mg | 9.75 of RDD

Creatine Hydrochloride (HCl) 1000 mg

Creatine Ethyl Ester 500 mg

Tri-Creatine Malate 500 mg

Creatine Pyruvate 250 mg

Price

- One (1) package USD48.99 + FREE shipping worldwide + FREE download ten (10) Online Training and Nutrition Guides

- Two (2) packs USD97.98 + 1 FREE extra package + FREE download ten (10) Online Training and Nutrition Guides + FREE shipping worldwide

→Visit the official website of Ultimate CRN5 HERE

#5. PrimeShred | Intensive Fat Burning and Promotion of Lined Muscles

Description

PrimeShred ensures a universal body "drying" from every unnecessary gram of fat.

With its advanced triple (3) -action formula, it ensures really "extreme" burning of body fat, without weakening you and making you feel exhausted.

Three (3) actions in just one (1) product.

fat burning

energy boost

improving focus (mental clarity)

The approach taken by the innovative PrimeShred weight loss product leaves no room for failure.

With specially selected premium and all-natural ingredients, it activates the natural function of thermogenesis in the body (i.e. the increase of the internal temperature of the cells).

This results in an improved metabolic function, fat burning and a body "dry" and free of fat- a body even professionals would envy.

The specially designed PrimeShred composition will also help you overcome all those obstacles and setbacks arising on your way to the goal.

Action

mass burning of stored fat

huge energy benefits/fighting fatigue

burns even the most stubborn local fat

exceeding training plates and weight loss plates

change of body type

stimulation of muscle mass reconstruction

Composition

Green Tea Extract (500 mg)

DMAE (150 mg)

L-Tyrosine (300 mg)

Green Coffee (100 mg)

L-Theanine (250 mg)

Vitamin B Complex

Rhodiola Rosea Root (250 mg)

Bioperine (5 mg)

Caffeine Anhydrous (225 mg)

Cayenne Pepper (200 mg)

Price

- One (1) package USD49.99 + USD7.99 shipping costs

- Two (2) packs USD99.99 + one (1) FREE extra pack + FREE shipping worldwide

- Three (3) packs USD149.99 + two (2) FREE packs extra + FREE shipping worldwide

→Enter the official website of Primeshred HERE

#6. HyperGH 14X | HGH Enhanced Muscle Bulking

Description

Another supplement to help you get really great muscle benefits from your workouts is this growth hormone boosting (HGH) supplement.

HyperGH 14x ™ is by far one of the most innovative and advanced all-natural growth hormone boosting supplements, without any use of synthetic hormones and with no side effects.

It is specifically designed to stimulate the natural production of this important hormone by the organism, with no use of chemicals, toxic or dangerous substances in any way.

All the ingredients of this cleverly structured nutritional supplement for increasing muscle mass are 100% natural and of excellent quality.

In addition, their selection is clearly based on scientific data and clinical studies.

Action

builds lean hard muscle mass

massive loss of body fat

improvement of muscle recovery times

more frequent and more intense workouts

energy/ force/momentum

improved athletic performance

maximum profits with minimum effort

Composition

L-Arginine 520mg

L-Glutamine 460mg

L-Glycine 460mg

L-Lysine 400mg

L-Tyrosine 400mg

Tribulus Terrestris Extract 320mg

Astragalus Root Extract 240mg

Deer Antler Velvet 200mg

GABA 200mg

Colostrum 200mg

L-Valine 160mg

Pituitary (Anterior) Powder 120mg

Phosphatidyl Choline 100 mg

L-Ornithine 100 mg

GTF Chromium 0.4 mg

Price

- One (1) package USD69.95 + shipping costs

- Three (3) packages USD199.95 + shipping costs

- Six (6) packs USD349.95 + FREE shipping worldwide

→ Enter the Official Website HERE

#7. CrazyBulk Intensive Pre Train | The Top Pre-Workout Supplement for huge Muscle Gains from every Workout

Description

CrazyBulk Intensive Pre Train is the next product again made by CrazyBulk, the 100% natural and legal bodybuilding steroids company.

As its name suggests, it is a pre-workout product, i.e. a nutritional supplement aiming (with its active ingredients) at stimulating the individual’s energy and athletic performance.

Certainly made to be consumed BEFORE every hard workout for optimal benefits, CrazyBulk Intensive Pre Train is a product for people who are ready for hard, but also unimaginably efficient training.

This supplement will make you break down even your craziest dreams.

In case you are having trouble with your workouts such as fatigue, difficulty concentrating, loss of interest, training plateau, this CrazyBulk supplement is exactly what you need.

Action

more dynamic and tireless workouts

greater physical strength and unsurpassed endurance

lots of energy and fights fatigue

improved focus on training

multiple muscle gains

rapid muscle recovery after training

helps you overcome the plateau period which causes difficulties

momentum, competitiveness and determination in training

Composition

Vitamin C (as Ascorbic Acid) 80 mg | 100% of Recommended Daily Dosage (RDD)

Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl) 5 mg | 357% of RDD

Iron (as Ferrous Bisglycinate) 2.8 mg | 20% of RDD

Niacin (as Nicotinamide) 2 mg | 15% of RDD

Vitamin B1 (as Thiamine Mononitrate) 1.1 mg | 100% of RDD

Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin) 2.5 mcg | 100% of RDD

Citrulline Malate 2: 1 7 g

Beta-Alanine 2.4 g

Betaine Anhydrous 1.8 g

Glycerol Monostearate 1 g

L-Arginine AKG 2: 1 1 g

L-Tyrosine 1 g

Taurine 1 g

Glucuronolactone 400 mg

L-Phenylalanine 400 mg

KSM-66® (Ashwagandha) 300 mg

Caffeine (Caffeine Anhydrous) 200 mg

En-Xtra® 100 mg

Piperine 5 mg

Price

- One (1) package USD57.99 + FREE shipping worldwide + FREE download ten (10) online Training and Nutrition Guides

- Two (2) packs USD115.98 + one (1) FREE extra pack + FREE download ten (10) online Training and Nutrition Guides + FREE shipping worldwide

Enter the Official Website HERE

Prerequisites for a "quality" Muscle Building Supplement for Men Who Want it All

Below there is a list of the conditions that need to be met while making a muscle-building supplement (or any other nutritional supplement in general) in terms of quality and worthiness of greater interest.

These conditions are used for the examination and classification of the dozens of nutritional ingredients tried, analyzed and studied by our team, ultimately leading us to this list of options suggested to you.

Nevertheless, here are the criteria for a "quality" supplement, discussed in detail.

1. Natural (non-synthetic) Composition

Primarily, you should undoubtedly be focused on an all-natural and safe ingredients list for the organism.

Even if you do not have the necessary knowledge to understand a composition label, it is worth it to search the internet to find out what each of the ingredients in the supplement you are interested in does.

Caution - In no case should you accept to buy a supplement that does not state all the ingredients contained and their quantities with absolute clarity.

Unfortunately, there are many products/fake preparations out there, from simply ineffective ones to some very dangerous for your organism and health.

2. Reliable Company and Experience

Clearly, the company behind the nutritional supplement also plays an important role in the final selection.

Here is why. Can we compare a start-up company, without any experience and insufficient user reviews, to a company with years of experience and many successful products in its name?

(I think you already know the answer).

3. Positive User Reviews

This is probably the most important point – the users’ reviews.

As already recorded above, a supplement with many positive reviews from its users definitely gains a big lead for your (and our) final selection.

4. Use of non-"dangerous" Substances

It is important to study a dietary supplement very carefully before buying it.

All the necessary information needed can be found on its official website.

You should look for the clear position of the company and for the composition of this supplement.

A clear composition means it does not contain any toxic, dangerous, synthetic or other addictive substances and certainly not any genetically modified substances (GMO’s).

Which Types of Supplements are Available for Muscle Volume Growth?

There is a wide variety of different supplements on the market, all aiming at muscle stimulation and development of lean muscle mass in the user's body.

However, how do you know which one is right for you and which one you should finally select, and in the meantime not waste your money?

It would be useful to take a look at the categories of legal and non-prescription bodybuilding supplements available at this moment.

#1. Amino Acid Supplements ( BCAAs) for building muscle growth

Amino acid supplements are used for muscle mass/endurance/energy.

The role of amino acids in professional or amateur sports is catalytic.

Specifically, BCAAs (Branched Chain Amino Acids) or "Branched Chain Amino Acids" will help you effectively in stimulating and rebuilding your muscles, but also in their recovery after an exhausting workout.

There are three (3) BCAAs and they are very important for any athlete (Leucine|Valine|Isoleucine).

The reason is simple. These three (3) amino acids cannot be produced by the organism itself, which practically means that the person should ingest them (adequately) as a part of the diet.

Nevertheless, while most of the amino acids are metabolized or broken down in the liver, BCAAs are metabolized by the muscles.

This is the main reason why amino acids are so necessary for those who exercise and seek muscle mass.

These thee (3) amino acids undertake the nourishment and strengthening of the muscles, as well as their "recovery" after the painful training.

A person who does not get sufficient number of the three (3) specific amino acids via the diet will face great difficulty in muscle rebuilding, while also may experience a problem during recovery between workouts.

It is therefore no coincidence that many muscle mass supplements contain one (1) or more of these amino acids.

A typical example:

- CrazyBulk D-Bal (contains L-Isoleucine 300 mg)

#2. Testosterone Boosters - Top muscle gain supplements for rapid results

Certainly, we are referring to all-natural testosterone boosting supplements (non-prescription), not detected in the special anti-doping tests and not causing any side effects.

Although testosterone boosting supplements have multiple (and not just athletic) benefits for every man/every age group, they tend to be overwhelmingly used by bodybuilding enthusiasts (professionals and amateurs).

Connoisseurs of "muscle building" around the world know very well that increased testosterone production entails a multitude of sports benefits:

cutting reduction of body fat (cutting)

stimulation of physical endurance

enhancement of muscle strength

increase available energy/fight fatigue

enhancing cognitive function/memory/solving complex situations

strengthening the ability to concentrate

promotion of increasing the muscular (lean) volume of the body

There are many natural ingredients of this type, which could boost the production of testosterone in men’s testicles in a natural and safe way. Some of these great cognitive natural testosterone-boosting ingredients are:

ΖΜΑ

D-Aspartic Acid (D-AA)

HMB (Hydroxy-Beta-Methylbutyrate)

DHT inhibitors

Tribulus Terrestris

GABA

Tongkat Ali

Fenugreek

DHEA

Vitamin D

Ginger

Ashwagandha

Typical example:

- TestoPrime (with D-Aspartic Acid 2,000 mg, KSM 66® Ashwagandha Extract 668 mg, Fenugreek 800 mg, Vitamin D, Zinc 40 mg)

#3. Protein Supplements

Protein supplements are another very popular choice for gym-freaks.

Getting enough protein is crucial for any results, especially for people trying to increase muscle mass.

Protein is one of the most important macronutrients in the organism, playing many and very important roles in our body and its function.

Energy regulation of metabolism, improvement of muscle/tissue/cartilage/blood/skin structure, increase in muscle mass, reduction of muscle damage during training and acceleration of the recovery process of tired muscles from training are a few of its benefits.

As you can easily understand, the reasons leading ubiquitous athletes to turn frantically to protein supplements are clear.

Did you know that athletes (professional or not) need twice as much protein in their diet as those who do not exercise?

Besides, the amount of protein needed by each athlete varies/adjusts according to his body weight.

If you consume protein, you will have significant benefits during and after exercise.

The protein needs of the athlete (apart from his physique) depend on his training program and the final physical goals preset.

Many athletes select these protein supplements so as not to stress their body with their diet on a daily basis, and to ensure the required amount for their workouts.

Typical Example:

CrazyNutrition Tri Protein (with 6 different protein sources: Whey Protein Isolate/Whey Protein Concentrate/ Micellar Casein/ Milk Protein Concentrate/ Calcium Caseinate/ Whey Protein Hydrolysate)

#4. Creatine Supplements: The King of Bodybuilding Supplements

Now, let’s move to another bestseller bodybuilder supplements around the world, the creatine supplements, which are known as the "common secret" of all bodybuilding, as they are a natural "enhancer" of their athletic endurance and performance in training.

It basically is a substance that exists in our organism, more specifically in the skeletal muscles and other body tissues.

Athletes use creatine supplements mainly as an "energy boost" for their workouts, as they boost phosphocreatine levels, which in turn lead to increased production of ATP (Adenosine TriPhosphate).

In addition, and according to clinical research, they promote muscle rebuilding and significantly improve the athletic performance of the individual.

However, how does creatine help muscle growth?

According to experts, creatine has the ability to alter a number of cellular pathways that in turn contribute to muscle stimulation and growth.

In addition, it increases the levels of IGF-1 (Insulin-like Growth Factor 1), a factor (hormone) that is naturally produced by the organism in the liver via the conversion of another important hormone (HGH|Human Growth Hormone).

It is no coincidence that creatine supplements are highly consumed by fans of fitness, bodybuilding and wellness in general.

Typical Example:

- CrazyNutrition Ultimate CRN 5 (with 5 different sources of creatine: Creatine Monohydrate / Creatine Hydrochloride / Creatine Ethyl Ester / Creatine Citrate Pyruvate / Tri-Creatine Malate)

#5. Shredding/Cutting Supplements

Fat burners are defined as those supplements which aim at increasing the metabolic function of the organism and boosting body fat burning (24/7).

These supplements are divided into three (3) basic categories (but this does not mean that a supplement cannot meet the requirements of two (2) or all three (3) of the categories).

These categories are:

caloric fat burners

thyroid regulators

appetite suppressants

Selecting the right fat burner clearly has a lot to do with the needs of each user.

However, their use - especially in bodybuilding - is imperative.

For a body to "line up" properly and gain a flawless muscle mass, it is first necessary to lose every gram of excess fat from the body.

Nevertheless, why are we specifically referring to bodybuilding?

Well, it’s because of the fact that in such a demanding and hard form of sport, training alone is not sufficient to get the bodies you admire.

Therefore, the Cutting Cycle in bodybuilding is just as important as the Bulking Cycle.

You will find a wide variety of fat loss supplements on the market (we are clearly talking about legal natural fat burners OTC) which can achieve a reduction of body fat and stimulate lean muscle mass in various ways.

These supplements - as you can easily see in an internet search - contain different ingredients and come in very different proportions.

Therefore, it is your choice to find a reliable and effective fat burner for your personal body needs.

Some of the most powerful natural fat burning ingredients found today (2022) in the legal market for nutritional supplements are:

Chromium Picolinate

Green Tea extract

Green Coffee

Piperine

Caffeine

Cayenne Pepper

Konjac Root (Glucomannan)

Nopal Cactus

Bitter Orange

Vitamin B Complex

Turmeric

Typical examples:

- PrimeShred (with Cayenne Pepper 200 mg, Caffeine Anhydrous 22m mg, Vitamin B Complex, Green Coffee 100 mg, Green Tea Extract 500 mg)

#6. Growth Hormone Boosting Supplements (HGH Boosters) - Fastest Muscle Building Supplements

Surely, it would be impossible not to mention the growth hormone boosting supplements.

Fans of bodybuilding certainly know the incredible benefits of these supplements in terms of athletic performance, physical strength & endurance, as well as the ultimate muscle benefits resulting after training.

However, what is the growth hormone (HGH|Human Growth Hormone) and how is it related to athletic performance?

First, we remind you that the growth hormone is naturally secreted by our organism, specifically by the brain’s pituitary gland.

It participates in many functions of the human body, including bone growth and health, fat metabolism, cell regeneration, mood/psychology regulation and the overall healthy functioning of the immune system.

When it comes to sports, it is used for very specific (and very important) purposes.

One of the main reasons for its usage is its ability to stimulate the body's function of fat loss.

This basically means faster shredding in the body and increased energy for training.

In addition, the Growth Hormone is associated with the growth factor IGF-1 mentioned above, thus promoting the process of muscle stimulation in the body & the creation of a solid lean muscle mass.

Another very important reason leading many athletes to use similar supplements is the ability of the growth hormone to promote collagen production.

Collagen is a highly beneficial protein contributing to good health and smooth functioning of muscles and tendons, which besides preventing damage and destruction, also delays their aging.

It is also worth mentioning that the growth hormone contributes to the overall stimulation of the body (in terms of energy reserves and in relation to cell metabolism as well).

This gives huge benefits to the individual athletic performance, improving the ability of performing more dynamically in more intense and frequent training.

However again, the growth hormone isn’t solely beneficial for the sake of the physical part of your workouts, but it also enhances good psychology and mood to perform much better in your training.

It increases the cognitive capacity of the brain, thus enhancing thinking, memory and the ability to solve important problems.

It helps in better concentration and increases bone density preventing serious injuries (extremely beneficial especially for heavy training such as bodybuilding).

It prevents tendon ruptures and injuries of ligaments, tissues and muscles.

It promotes the body's rapid recovery after training, strengthens the body's immunity and helps the body's healthy cardiovascular function.

Clearly, the benefits of the growth hormone are huge, and so is the importance of staying healthy.

Therefore, such natural growth hormone boosting supplements play an important role, functioning as sports aids and anti-aging supplements for the body in general.

Amino acids (and especially arginine and glutamine) appear to be directly associated with the production of this very important hormone in the organism.

Supplements with these amino acids are therefore quite beneficial for the body, whether the person is exercising or not.

Typical examples:

- HyperGH 14x (with L-Arginine 520 mg, L-Glutamine 460 mg, L-Glycine 460 mg, L-Lysine 400 mg, L-Tyrosine 400 mg, L-Valine 160 mg, L-Ornithine 100 mg)

- CrazyBulk D-Bal (with L-Isoleucine 300 mg)

#7. Pre-Workout Supplements - For Energy and Muscle Gain

Finally, we come to the "pre-workout" boosting supplements known as Pre-Workout, which are "super-strengthening" supplements with vitamins and nutrients that increase energy, enhance concentration, reduce the feeling of fatigue and generally promote a dynamic and fatigue-free workout.

As their name suggests, the best time to take them is BEFORE training (more specifically about 30 minutes earlier).

Ideally, they should be administered on an empty stomach, in order to give the maximum possible benefits in training.

However, it is very important to note that not all pre-workout supplements are as effective.

Besides, not everything is suitable for what you ask for and need in your training.

It is therefore advisable to select a supplement very carefully.

The question is, should you consume them with or without caffeine?

Is your goal to develop muscle mass or to dry & line up?

The parameter of whether and to what extent a product suits you is its composition.

In fact, many tend to confuse pre-workout supplements with protein supplements.

The one does not preclude the other.

They are two (2) very different supplements, with very different actions.

The Pre-Workout ensures energy and physical strength for intense workouts, while the protein undertakes the nourishment of your muscles and their growth.

Typical Example:

The (6 + 1 Bonus) Rules of Correct Bulking and Muscle Growth

1. Proper Sleep

In any case, what does "proper" sleep mean and why is it so important in building muscle?

Proper sleep will initially mean "adequate" sleep (in quantity), but it will also mean good sleep (in quality).

Therefore, it is very important - as all fitness experts warn us - to dedicate at least 7 hours of quality sleep before a workout, especially if the training is as demanding and exhausting as that of bodybuilding, where the need for proper sleep is even greater.

The importance of a good night's sleep is confirmed by official scientific studies, associating poor sleep with reduced muscle strength, and lack of endurance with decreased training performance.

2. Rich breakfast

Breakfast is a very important meal - it can either make or break your day.

It is the most important meal and plays an important role, especially if you prefer the morning workouts.

However again, what you choose to put on your plate plays an equally important role.

Ideally, if you aim for rapid and spectacular muscle rebuilding, your breakfast should contain a significant amount of protein to stimulate the process of muscle rebuilding in your body.

Protein should accompany your plate with a good amount of good fats, as well as a quantity of carbohydrates for giving you the energy you need, immediately.

3. Frequent meals

If your goal is bulking, then you should not let your body go hungry.

Muscles need food to strengthen and build a tough mass.

Therefore, it is very important to have meals every three (3) hours, proper and healthy meals though, and certainly in the right quantities.

We are referring to three (3) basic meals a day (breakfast - lunch - dinner) and 2 small snacks in between.

4. Protein at every meal

In bodybuilding and muscle building, protein is essential and should be present (in sufficient quantity) in every meal (whether a basic meal of the day or a snack).

Bodybuilders calculate their daily protein requirement based on their body weight. Thus for every 454 grams of body weight, 1 gram of protein is calculated.

Some of the foods (sources of protein) you should include in your diet are:

poultry (chicken, turkey, duck)

eggs

red meat (beef, lamb, goat, pork)

fish

dairy

nuts

tofu

seeds

legumes

5. Fruits and vegetables at every meal

In addition to protein, there must be fruits or vegetables in every meal.

Fruits and vegetables are a source of valuable vitamins (which your body needs to lead to the desired muscle growth), powerful antioxidants and of course a wealth of fiber (which promotes fat loss in the body).

A bonus advantage?

They are very low in caloric value and very high in nutritional value.

6. Carbohydrates in moderation

Carbohydrates are not useful and beneficial at every meal.

Ideally, you should eat carbs AFTER your workout.

Carbohydrates are synonymous with energy, definitely required to replenish after a tough workout.

A while ago, we talked about carbs at breakfast.

Not valid?

Surely, it is valid; however, carbohydrates are not only contained in starchy foods and grains.

Did you know that fruits and vegetables also contain carbohydrates? Certainly in a more limited quantity, though.

However, this amount is more than sufficient for your breakfast, so as to provide you with an energy boost, immediately.

Tip - If you see that something is not working for you, change it, you have many options to choose from

