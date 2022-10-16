Plant based foods: Growing consciousness, health benefits are surging demands

COVID-19 has made people realize the importance of health and wellbeing. Consumers have become conscious about the food they eat and there is a surging demand for healthy food alternatives. There is an increased awareness about balanced meals, including foods from various food groups, especially proteins, vitamins and minerals.

Proteins need no introduction. Available from vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods, this nutrient is ‘naturally functional’. It is a food group that people are familiar with and its benefits are backed by science. We need protein as we grow, develop, and age – every cell in our body needs protein.

As per Health Focus International 2022 Global Trend study, most shoppers globally link protein to energy and muscle health, but there is also a strong connection, for more than two in five respondents, to overall daily health, immunity, and weight management. And therefore, the message of incorporating protein into our daily diets cannot be emphasized enough.

People are aware of the sources of protein – plant based (moong dal, soy, legume, almonds, quinoa, brown rice, flaxseeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc.); dairy based (whey, casein etc.); and animal based (eggs, chicken etc.).

With the increasing demand for nutritious foods because of the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension etc., the consumer preference for plant-based food in turn is increasing.

Plant-based foods like grains such as wheat, rice, oats, barley, corn provide carbohydrates, proteins, key vitamins, minerals and fibre; not to mention, plant-based ingredients have lower cost than dairy, leading to increased product use formulation.

Also, plant-based foods are an excellent option for a more sustainable planet, in that they are more efficient in terms of land and water usage. They also require less energy and lower greenhouse gas emissions (GHGE).

Studies have shown that cereal grains are a more efficient source of protein when it comes to energy use and GHGE compared to animal sources.

Plant based proteins have a ‘halo of health’ based on their origin in plants. Media attention, evolving science, and new product development are driving the plant protein trend. The rising popularity of vegan and vegetarian food globally is also enabling the demand for plant-based proteins.

Protein is not stored by the body; thus, people need convenient options consistently throughout the day to continue fueling and performing at their best. This is especially important during breakfast, when many people do not get the protein they need.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and needs to provide 20-25% of the day’s requirement of nutrients. The demand for healthy alternatives such as smoothies, protein rich breakfast cereals such as muesli, oats porridge etc., with protein rich components is growing.

Nowadays, people are seeking plant alternatives and are therefore more inclined towards products that have plant-based protein, they are quick to prepare, and can be easily stored and consumed.

Protein is here to stay. That the people will eat more plant protein in the future is inevitable. As a nutritionist, I see a clear opportunity to create more plant protein-based foods; as a consumer, I would love to consume such foods balanced with great taste. That will be a win-win for both.

The author is the nutrition lead of Kellogg South Asia.

