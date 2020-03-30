Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus fourth time in a row; singer says 'she is fine' in Instagram post

Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for Coronavirus for the fourth consecutive time causing considerable concern to her family, states Times of India. With India's low testing levels, and rising case of confirmed numbers, the real question to be asked is why Kanika Kapoor has been tested four times.

Kapoor, on Monday, took to Instagram to share an update and wrote, "Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family"

The 'Baby Doll' singer had tested positive for coronavirus for the second time on 23 March, following her first positive test on 20 March.

Earlier, Lucknow police booked Kanika on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

She has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the deadly virus in the country and has said she is under complete quarantine and medical care.

As per reports, Kanika returned to India from London on 15 March, but refused to divulge any information on her travel history. She reportedly hosted a grand party for her friends following her return. The singer's father even revealed to Aaj Tak that Kanika has attended three parties after she returned to Lucknow and had come in contact with around 400 families during the same.

However, he added Kanika did not hide details of her travel history from the airport authorities. He said Kanika was tested negative at the time.

