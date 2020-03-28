Coronavirus Outbreak: Kanika Kapoor tests positive for third time in a row, confirms Lucknow hospital authorities

Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor is being treated for COVID-19, on Friday said that she has tested positive in her third test as well.

She had tested positive for coronavirus for the second time on 23 March, following her first positive test on 20 March.

Earlier, Lucknow police booked Kanika on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

She has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the deadly virus in the country and has said she is under complete quarantine and medical care.

In a statement on Instagram, which she later deleted, Kanika narrated how she delevoped signs of flu on her return from London.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the country rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

