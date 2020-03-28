Coronavirus Outbreak: Kanika Kapoor tests positive for third time in a row, confirms Lucknow hospital authorities
Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor is being treated for COVID-19, on Friday said that she has tested positive in her third test as well.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
She had tested positive for coronavirus for the second time on 23 March, following her first positive test on 20 March.
Earlier, Lucknow police booked Kanika on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.
She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.
She has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the deadly virus in the country and has said she is under complete quarantine and medical care.
In a statement on Instagram, which she later deleted, Kanika narrated how she delevoped signs of flu on her return from London.
The total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the country rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 09:41:32 IST
Tags : Bollywood, Bollywood Singer, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Updates, COVID-19 Pandemic, Kanika Kapoor, LUCKNOW, Sarojini Nagar Police Station, TuneIn, UP Police, Uttar Pradesh
Trending
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: COVID-19 cases in India cross 600; Modi, Kejriwal say discrimination against medical staff won't be tolerated
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India